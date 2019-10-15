Shane Watson on Tuesday took to Twitter to say that someone has hacked his Instagram account. After hacking Watson's Instagram account, the hackers even posted some illicit pictures which led to him issuing apologies to everyone. Shane Watson , via his tweet, also revealed that the hackers had hacked his Twitter profile last Friday. In his tweet, Watson praised Twitter by saying that they were "amazing at getting onto it so quickly" but was disappointed with the lackluster response shown by Instagram in solving the matter.

"My apologies to everyone for the illicit photos that have been posted on my Instagram account. First my Twitter account on Friday got hacked and now Instagram today. Instagram needs to help out a lot quicker when things like this happens. This is taking way too long!!!," Watson tweeted.

"Twitter last Friday were amazing at getting onto it so quickly but Instagram... Where are you?????," Watson wrote on Twitter.

Twitter's quick response helped Watson get back the access to his micro-blogging site handle on Sunday.

"I am back!!!! Thanks so much to all of the guys and gals from Twitter who have helped me out to get back on track after some muppet hacked my account on Friday. #Iamback," Watson had tweeted after getting back control of his Twitter handle.

The 38-year-old Watson after retiring from international cricket continues to play franchise cricket across globe. Watson plays for three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League.

While he still represents several franchises, he had announced his retirement from Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) in April this year.