Shane Watson Gives His Son An Autograph During Big Bash League Match. Watch Video

Updated: 14 January 2019 10:01 IST

The incident happened during a match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers.

Shane Watson Gives His Son An Autograph During Big Bash League Match. Watch Video
Shane Watson had retired from international and first-class cricket in March 2016. © Twitter/BBL

Shane Watson and his son are busy breaking the Internet, as the former Australian cricketer's son decided to invade the pitch during a  Big Bash League match to take his father's autopgraph. The moment obviously left many cricket fans in Australia gushing. The Big Bash League posted a short video clip of the incident on its official Twitter handle. The tweet read, A moment to remember for Shane Watson and his son Will!"


The match was held between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder. Representing Sydney Thunder, Shane Watson blasted his way to a 40-ball 68 and clinched the Player of the Match award. Watson had smashed four boundaries and five sixes.
Batting first Sydney Thunder made 168/6 in 20 overs and then won the game in convincing fashion by bundling out the Adelaide Strikers for a meagre 97.

Shane Watson was recently in the news for backing the T10 League, saying the format will help modernise the sport and will definitely be an exciting spectacle for the fans. In the recently concluded T10 League, he had led the Karachians.

Watson had retired from international and first-class cricket in March 2016.

