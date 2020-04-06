Shane Warne, the former Australian leg-spinner, like many other cricketers has been active on social media as the world battles against COVID-19 pandemic. Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar's battles on the cricket pitch have been some of the most memorable. After an old video was shared on Twitter, where Warne can be seen appealing for LBW against Sachin Tendulkar, the bowler responded: “Seriously? Come on @robelinda2 !!!!!! How's that not out?". The video clip is from the first India-Australia Test back in the 1998 series which was played at Chennai.

Seriously ? Come on @robelinda2 !!!!!! How's that not out https://t.co/Dbhq9GfvLn — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) April 6, 2020

In the game against the Aussies, Sachin Tendulkar went on to score 155 in the second innings which helped India win. Shane Warne had dismissed Sachin Tendulkar in the first innings of the match for four runs but was unable to repeat in the second innings of the match.

Shane Warne played 145 Test matches for Australia and went on to take 708 wickets with an economy rate of 2.65. The legendary Australian leg-spinner also featured in 194 ODI's and scalped 293 wickets with an economy rate of 4.25.

Warne, who captained the Rajasthan Royals back in 2008 helped his team win the IPL trophy in the inaugural season of the cash-rich league. He has played 55 matches in the IPL and has scalped 57 wickets. This year, the IPL was originally slated to begin from March 29. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to postpone the Indian Premier League to April 15.