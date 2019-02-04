Jason Holder is the talk of the town for leading the Windies to a historic series victory over England. But unfortunately, he is the news for the wrong reason as well. Soon after Windies won the Test series 2-0, Jason Holder was suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) because of his team's slow over-rate in the second Test in Antigua. Holder has been suspended from the Windies squad from the third Test, which will be played at Gros Islet on February 9. This has kicked up a storm, making veterans Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan take to Twitter to react.

Shane Warne said, "The test didn't go 3 days - can you please appeal this @JaseHolder98 ! What a ridiculous decision - where's the common sense here ? Ps Congrats on a wonderful series win too. International cricket needs a strong Windies team & hopefully this is just the start @BrianLara."

Michael Vaughan said, "246 over Test Match .. that amounts to 2.6 days of Cricket .. A team hammers the opposition & plays great Test cricket yet the Captain gets a ban for Slow over rate .. @Jaseholder98 can find himself very very unlucky on this occasion .. !! The game really doesn't help itself ..."

The 27-year-old Holder was named man of the match in the first Test in Barbados, where he played a stellar knock of 202 runs, and had also picked two crucial wickets in the 381-run victory over England.