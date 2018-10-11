 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shane Warne Feels Joe Root Can Be 'World's Best Batsman' If Freed From Captaincy

Updated: 11 October 2018 17:18 IST

Shane Warne said that Joe Root is England's best player but would be disappointed with his conversion rate when it came to hundreds.

Shane Warne Feels Joe Root Can Be
Joe Root scored 319 runs in 10 innings during the Test series against India. © AFP

After a terrific one day series against India, England Test skipper Joe Root had a par Test series against the visitors. In the five-match series against the number one ranked Test side, Root could only manage a century and a fifty in the 10 innings. Former Australian spin legend Shane Warne on Thursday opined that that Joe Root should give up the Test captaincy in order to become world's best batsman. Warne said that England team management should seriously consider replacing Joe Root with Jos Buttler as Test captain to allow Root to focus on becoming a terrific batsman. Australia spin great Warne said that the Yorkshire star could dominate the global game with the bat and feels Buttler would make a "very, very good" Test skipper.

Warne, who is promoting his autobiography, said Root is England's best player but would be disappointed with his conversion rate when it came to hundreds.

"He'd love to have more hundreds to be able to be spoken about in the same sentences as Virat Kohli and Steve Smith," Warne said.

"Maybe England could think about their best player having the shackles off, not having the responsibility of captaincy, and give it to someone like Jos Buttler.

"If he (Root) totally 100 percent concentrates on his cricket, his batting and nothing else, then maybe we might see Joe Root become the best batsman in the world. He's got the talent to do it," Warne added.

Warne has worked with Buttler in his role as mentor for Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals and is convinced the Lancashire player has credible Test leadership skills.

"I've worked with Jos a bit this year, and I think he's someone who would make an excellent captain," said Warne. "I really enjoyed working with him, I'd like to think I helped him out a little bit."

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team Joe Root Jos Buttler Shane Warne Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Joe Root is currently the captain of the England Test team
  • England defeated India 4-1 in the 5-match Test series
  • Warne said Root can dominate the global game
Related Articles
First England ODI In Sri Lanka Washed Out
First England ODI In Sri Lanka Washed Out
England Give Rory Burns Chance To Fill Alastair Cook
England Give Rory Burns Chance To Fill Alastair Cook's Shoes In Sri Lanka
India Remain On Top In ICC Test Rankings Despite Series Loss To England
India Remain On Top In ICC Test Rankings Despite Series Loss To England
Virat Kohli After Series Loss To England: "4-1 Scoreline Doesn
Virat Kohli After Series Loss To England: "4-1 Scoreline Doesn't Mean We Were Outplayed"
India vs England: England Comfortably Beat India By 118 Runs Despite Tons From KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant
India vs England: England Comfortably Beat India By 118 Runs Despite Tons From KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.