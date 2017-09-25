Shane Warne Cleared Over Actress Assault Allegation

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne said he was "shocked" to be accused of assaulting an adult entertainment actress in a London nightclub after he was cleared of all allegations. Spin wizard Warne, 48, was questioned but subsequently released without charge, police said. "I was shocked to read the media stories circulating earlier today concerning a false allegation of assault," said Warne in a statement. "I have fully co-operated with the police, and they have now had the opportunity of seeing CCTV and speaking to witnesses.

"The police have confirmed to me that I have been cleared of the allegation and that no further action will be taken. This is now the end of the matter."

Actress and model Valerie Fox had posted pictures of an apparent eye injury in the early hours of Saturday with the caption "Proud of yourself? Hitting a woman? Vile creature."

Warne found himself at the centre of yet another controversy after his alleged involvement in a nightclub row with a pornstar. Valerie Fox, 30, registered an official complaint with the police and tweeted photos of the bruises she suffered. According to media reports, Warne and Valerie were seen arguing at a London club on Friday night. Valerie is said to have fallen to the floor holding her face. Cops were said to be investigating if CCTV captured any footage of the incident at Loulou's in Mayfair.

If Warne was found guilty, the 46-year-old could have lost his lucrative television contracts.

The iconic leg-spinner picked up over 1,000 international wickets during his illustrious career. In 2000, Warne was stripped off his vice-captaincy after sexting a British nurse.

In 2005, Warne and his wife Simone Callahan parted ways after allegations that he was cheating.

The two got back together in 2007 but split again after Warne mistakenly sent her a text message meant for another woman.

Warne's next high-profile relationship was that with British actress Liz Hurley. The two were engaged but their romance lasted three years.

