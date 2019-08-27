 
Shane Warne Blasts Former England Wicketkeeper For "Silly And Immature Behaviour"

Updated: 27 August 2019 16:54 IST

Matt Prior, who has history with Nathan Lyon since Ashes 2017-18, did not waste time to take a dig at the Australian spinner after his side's Headingley Test loss.

Shane Warne slammed former England wicket-keeper for his "silly and immature behaviour" © Instagram

Shane Warne slammed former England wicket-keeper Matt Prior for his "silly and immature behaviour" following the latter's tweet about Australian spinner Nathan Lyon after the third Ashes Test. In the third Test, Nathan Lyon missed a run-out opportunity, which allowed Ben Stokes and Jack Leach to go on and complete a historic run-chase. Nathan Lyon was also denied an LBW appeal against Ben Stokes as Australia had already lost their reviews. Matt Prior has history with Nathan Lyon. During the 2017-18 Ashes, Nathan Lyon had claimed that Matt Prior was "scared" and wanted to fly back to England. Ahead of the Brisbane Test in 2017-18, Nathan Lyon also claimed Australia's pace attack can "end careers" of England players.

Matt Prior, after Australia's Headingley Test loss, did not waste any time to take a dig at Lyon and tweeted, "Nathan Lyon #mothercricket #sleepwell".

Warne responded to the tweet by saying, "Excuse me? Just because Lyon knocked you over for fun, there's still no need for that kind of silly and immature behaviour. Grow up, and enough of those stupid comments. Let's celebrate the wonderful game of test cricket & the Ashes please!"

The war of words between Warne and Prior continued, with the latter tweeting, "Not worried about him knocking me over mate and agree it was a fantastic game of cricket but comments made were always going to bite back as we all know....," in reference to Lyon's "end careers" comment.

The Ashes 2019 is currently tied at 1-1. The fourth Test is slated to get underway from September 4 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Shane Warne Matt Prior Cricket
Highlights
  • Matt Prior has history with Nathan Lyon
  • In 2017-18, Lyon claimed Australia's pace attack can "end careers"
  • The Ashes 2019 is currently tied at 1-1
