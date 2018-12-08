 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shane Warne Applauds Seven-Year-Old Spinner From Kashmir

Updated: 08 December 2018 20:19 IST

Shane Warne mentioned the young spinner during the lunch break broadcast on the second day of the first Test in Adelaide.

Shane Warne Applauds Seven-Year-Old Spinner From Kashmir
Spin legend Shane Warne called the Kashmiri boy's bowling "outstanding". © AFP

A seven-year-old boy from Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district has become an internet sensation after Australian spin great Shane Warne lauded his bowling. A video of the boy, Ahmad, bowling at a local match was shared by a journalist Islah Mufti on micro-blogging site Twitter earlier this year. "Easily ball of the century. A googly that turns a metre and a half. Shane Warne take a look. You have some competition," Mufti said in a tweet he posted on July 23. Warne responded to the tweet on Wednesday.

"This is outstanding! Well bowled young man," the spin legend tweeted.

The video of Ahmad's bowling has received over 64,000 views so far.

After Warne's praise, Ahmad became a topic of discussion during Fox Cricket's lunch break broadcast on day two of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tournament between Australia and India at Adelaide.

A clip of the broadcast on Fox Cricket's Instagram page has also garnered nearly 50,000 views.

Comments
Topics : Shane Warne Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australian spin great Shane Warne lauded the bowling a Kashmiri boy
  • Seven-year-old Ahmad was bowling at a local match
  • Ahmad's video went viral on social media within no time
Related Articles
"Disgusting": Shane Warne On Syrian Refugee Being Bullied In School
"Disgusting": Shane Warne On Syrian Refugee Being Bullied In School
"Frustrated" Shane Warne Offers Help, Urges Cricket Australia To Make Use Of Former Players
"Frustrated" Shane Warne Offers Help, Urges Cricket Australia To Make Use Of Former Players
Shane Warne Says Australia
Shane Warne Says Australia's New Buzzword "Elite Honesty" Makes Him "Want To Vomit"
Shane Warne Joins MCC World Cricket Committee
Shane Warne Joins MCC World Cricket Committee
Pakistan vs Australia: Shane Warne Says Australia Need
Pakistan vs Australia: Shane Warne Says Australia Need 'Kick Up The Backside'
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 07 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.