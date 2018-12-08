Shane Warne Applauds Seven-Year-Old Spinner From Kashmir
Shane Warne mentioned the young spinner during the lunch break broadcast on the second day of the first Test in Adelaide.
A seven-year-old boy from Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district has become an internet sensation after Australian spin great Shane Warne lauded his bowling. A video of the boy, Ahmad, bowling at a local match was shared by a journalist Islah Mufti on micro-blogging site Twitter earlier this year. "Easily ball of the century. A googly that turns a metre and a half. Shane Warne take a look. You have some competition," Mufti said in a tweet he posted on July 23. Warne responded to the tweet on Wednesday.
"This is outstanding! Well bowled young man," the spin legend tweeted.
The video of Ahmad's bowling has received over 64,000 views so far.
After Warne's praise, Ahmad became a topic of discussion during Fox Cricket's lunch break broadcast on day two of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tournament between Australia and India at Adelaide.
A clip of the broadcast on Fox Cricket's Instagram page has also garnered nearly 50,000 views.
- Australian spin great Shane Warne lauded the bowling a Kashmiri boy
- Seven-year-old Ahmad was bowling at a local match
- Ahmad's video went viral on social media within no time
Advertisement
Rankings
- TEST
- ODI
- T20
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|India
|116
|2
|England
|108
|3
|South Africa
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|105
|5
|Australia
|102
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Virat Kohli India
|935
|2
|Steven Smith Australia
|910
|3
|Kane Williamson New Zealand
|876
|4
|Joe Root England
|807
|5
|David Warner Australia
|803
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Kagiso Rabada South Africa
|882
|2
|James Anderson England
|874
|3
|Mohammad Abbas
|829
|4
|Vernon Philander South Africa
|826
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja India
|812
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh
|406
|2
|Ravindra Jadeja India
|400
|3
|Jason Holder West Indies
|373
|4
|Vernon Philander South Africa
|370
|5
|Ben Stokes England
|342
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|England
|126
|2
|India
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|112
|4
|South Africa
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|102
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Virat Kohli India
|899
|2
|Rohit Sharma India
|871
|3
|Joe Root England
|807
|4
|David Warner Australia
|803
|5
|Babar Azam Pakistan
|798
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah India
|841
|2
|Rashid Khan Afghanistan
|788
|3
|Kuldeep Yadav India
|723
|4
|Trent Boult New Zealand
|699
|5
|Josh Hazlewood Australia
|696
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Rashid Khan Afghanistan
|353
|2
|Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan
|337
|3
|Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh
|332
|4
|Mitchell Santner New Zealand
|317
|5
|Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan
|307
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|138
|2
|India
|126
|3
|England
|118
|4
|Australia
|117
|5
|South Africa
|114
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Babar Azam Pakistan
|858
|2
|Colin Munro New Zealand
|815
|3
|Aaron Finch Australia
|806
|4
|Fakhar Zaman Pakistan
|749
|5
|Glenn Maxwell Australia
|745
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Rashid Khan Afghanistan
|793
|2
|Shadab Khan Pakistan
|752
|3
|Kuldeep Yadav India
|714
|4
|Adil Rashid England
|676
|5
|Adam Zampa Australia
|670
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Glenn Maxwell Australia
|362
|2
|Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan
|314
|3
|Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh
|310
|4
|JP Duminy South Africa
|217
|5
|Thisara Perera Sri Lanka
|213
Poll of the day
Advertisement