Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal Return For Bangladesh vs West Indies Series

Updated: 02 December 2018 19:22 IST

Tamim Iqbal has not played since injuring his wrist during the Asia Cup opener against Sri Lanka in September.

Bangladesh selectors recalled Shakib Al Hasan to a full-strength squad. © AFP

Bangladesh selectors on Sunday recalled Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan to a full-strength squad for the one-day international series against the Windies. The pair missed Bangladesh's last ODI series against Zimbabwe in October due to injury but were deemed fit for the upcoming three-match contest in Bangladesh. All-rounder Shakib has captained Bangladesh during their wins in both Tests over West Indies -- their first series victory in four years. Opening batsman Tamim has not played since injuring his wrist during the Asia Cup opener against Sri Lanka in September. He was expected to return for the Test series but a rib injury delayed his comeback.

He was only cleared to play the ODIs on Saturday. Selectors have also included him in the squad for a warm-up match against the Windies scheduled on December 6.

Opening batsman Nazmul Hossain and all-rounder Fazle Mahmud made way for the returning duo.

The three-match ODI series will be held from December 9 to 14 in Dhaka and Sylhet.

The Windies will also play three Twenty20 internationals against the hosts during their month-long tour.

Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarker, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Abu Hider and Ariful Hoque.

Highlights
  • The pair missed Bangladesh's last ODI series against Zimbabwe
  • Nazmul Hossain and Fazle Mahmud made way for the returning duo
  • The 3-match ODI series will be held from December 9 to 14
