 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shahzaib Hasan's Ban For Spot-Fixing Increased To 4 Years

Updated: 10 August 2018 20:41 IST

Shahzaib is one of six players sanctioned in the spot-fixing case which rocked the second edition of Pakistan Super League last year, a T20 tournament.

Shahzaib Hasan
Shahzaib Hasan arrived with his lawyers to appear before a tribunal in Lahore on March 31, 2017. (File) © AFP

An independent adjudicator Friday increased the ban on Pakistan's World Twenty20-winning opener Shahzaib Hasan from one year to four on appeal from the country's cricket board. Hasan, 28, was banned in February this year after being found guilty of not disclosing a fixing offer to the anti-corruption unit of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He was also fined one million rupees. The PCB had appealed the length of the ban, saying it was too lenient. "The independent adjudicator Justice (retired) Hamid Hussain has accepted (the) PCB's appeal and lifted the ban to four years while upholding the fine," the board's legal adviser Taffazul Rizvi told media.

Spot-fixing refers to illegal activity in a sport where a specific part of a game is fixed, unlike match-fixing, where the whole result is fixed.

Shahzaib is one of six players sanctioned in the spot-fixing case which rocked the second edition of Pakistan Super League last year, a Twenty20 tournament.

Swashbuckling opener Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Nawaz, and Nasir Jamshed were also given bans of varying lengths.

Jamshed is also charged with other breaches and faces a life ban, a decision likely to be announced next week.

Hasan's lawyer Kashif Rajwana said his client is likely to challenge the decision in court.

Hasan played the last of his three one-day internationals in November 2010. He has also played 10 Twenty20 internationals for Pakistan, including the World Twenty20 which Pakistan won in 2009.

Hasan, like Jamshed, now lives in the UK.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Shahzaib Hasan Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shahzaib is one of six players sanctioned in the PSL spot-fixing case
  • Shahzaib was found guilty of not disclosing the fixing offer
  • Shahzaib Hasan, like Nasir Jamshed, now lives in the UK
Related Articles
Shahzaib Hasan
Shahzaib Hasan's Ban For Spot-Fixing Increased To 4 Years
Pakistan Ban Shahzaib Hasan For Year In Cricket Fixing Case
Pakistan Ban Shahzaib Hasan For Year In Cricket Fixing Case
Pakistan Cricketers, Accused Of Spot-Fixing, Barred From Leaving Country
Pakistan Cricketers, Accused Of Spot-Fixing, Barred From Leaving Country
Pakistan Batsman Shahzaib Hasan Suspended For Suspected Spot-Fixing
Pakistan Batsman Shahzaib Hasan Suspended For Suspected Spot-Fixing
Mohammad Irfan Questioned In Connection to PSL Spot-Fixing Scandal
Mohammad Irfan Questioned In Connection to PSL Spot-Fixing Scandal
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 05 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.