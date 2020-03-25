 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Shahid Kapoor Charms Cricket Fans With Reply On Choice Between MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli

Updated: 25 March 2020 14:01 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was asked to choose between cricket greats MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli during a social media engagement session.

Shahid Kapoor Charms Cricket Fans With Reply On Choice Between MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni last played for India at the 2019 World Cup in England. © AFP

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has won hearts with his answer when he was asked to choose between cricket greats MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. In a live chat with his fans on Twitter, Shahid, who gave the blockbuster 'Kabir Singh' recently, was asked to pick between former India captain Dhoni and his successor Kohli. The actor replied: "Mummy or papa? (Mother or father)". Shahid did enough to highlight the importance of both in the Indian side with his answer drawing several plaudits on the social media platform.

Dhoni has been on a prolonged break since India's semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup. Kohli is considered as the best batsman in the world across formats. He recently failed to lead India to a Test series win in New Zealand as they lost 0-2.

The Indian team was supposed to take on South Africa in a home three-match ODI series but it got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dhoni was back at the nets for Chennai Super Kings, of which he is the captain, but with the Indian Premier League getting postponed, the World Cup-winning skipper had to return back midway.
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shahid Kapoor was asked to choose between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli
  • The actor won the hearts of many with his reply on Twitter
  • MS Dhoni last played for India at the 2019 World Cup in England
Related Articles
Albie Morkel Names Two Reasons Behind Chennai Super Kings IPL Success
Albie Morkel Names Two Reasons Behind Chennai Super Kings' IPL Success
MS Dhoni Shattered Bangladeshs Hopes In T20 World Cup On This Day In 2016. Watch
MS Dhoni Shattered Bangladesh's Hopes In T20 World Cup On This Day In 2016. Watch
MS Dhoni Will Silently Retire From The Game, Says Sunil Gavaskar
MS Dhoni Will Silently Retire From The Game, Says Sunil Gavaskar
"Cant Look Beyond Him": Wasim Jaffer Backs MS Dhoni For T20 World Cup
"Can't Look Beyond Him": Wasim Jaffer Backs MS Dhoni For T20 World Cup
MS Dhoni Enjoys Football Session At Chennai Super Kings Training. Watch Video
MS Dhoni Enjoys Football Session At Chennai Super Kings Training. Watch Video
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.