Shahid Afridi's Daughter Celebrates Wicket In Dad's Style With Lion In Background

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is one of the most loved cricketers in the world. Apart from his swashbuckling batting style, Afridi's typical arms-raised celebration was perhaps one of the things fans looked forward to the most during a match. On Saturday, Afridi uploaded his daughter's picture who was seen celebrating a wicket in her father's style. However, what caught fan's eye was a lion sitting in the background of his daughter's picture.

Great to spend time with loved ones. Best feeling in the world to have my daughter copy my wicket taking celebrations. And yes don't forget to take care of animals, they too deserve our love and care :) pic.twitter.com/CKPhZd0BGD — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 9, 2018

Fans started asking Afridi about the lion on social media.

The lion shouldn't be amongst people and it should not be tied up like that — Sabeen Syed?? (@SabeenGeopol) June 10, 2018

Shahid bhai???? There's a literal lion behind your daughter???? — F (@furreekatt_) June 9, 2018

Wait a minute!!! Is that a lion?? Bloody lion near kudo? :-P Dude!! — Abhijeet Patil (@Abhi972) June 9, 2018

oh my god..is that a pet lion?!! how cool is that!! ?? what is it called? you pet both deer and lion? wow!! — banojyotsna (@banojyotsna) June 9, 2018

Afridi announced his retirement from international cricket in February 2017.

Nicknamed 'Boom Boom', Afridi had been a fan favourite since he burst onto the scene in 1996, striking a 37-ball one-day century against Sri Lanka in only his second match to set a world record that was unbeaten for 18 years.

Afridi finished his international career having played just 27 Test matches which yielded 1,176 runs with a highest score of 156 and 48 wickets.

Afridi played 398 ODIs with 8,064 runs, a highest score of 124 while taking 395 wickets.

His T20I career saw him play 98 matches with 1,405 runs and a career-leading 97 wickets.