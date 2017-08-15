 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Wishes India On Independence Day, Bats For Peace

Updated: 15 August 2017 10:40 IST

Shahid Afridi tweets on working towards peace, tolerance and love on India's Independence Day.

Shahid Afridi Wishes India On Independence Day, Bats For Peace
Shahid Afridi's tweet has been well received by fans. © AFP

India is celebrating her 71st Independence Day on Tuesday and while wishes have been pouring in from all quarters of the globe, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's wish have garnered a lot of attention from fans. Afridi tweeted a message of peace, tolerance and love for neighbours India. "Happy Independence Day India! No way to change neighbours, let's work towards peace, tolerance and love. Let humanity prevail," was the former Pakistan cricketer's message for his neighbours. His tweet has already been like over 13000 times and retweeted over 4000 times. 

India and Pakistan celebrate their Independence Days 24 hours apart.  While Pakistan celebrated on Monday, India is celebrating the 71st year on Tuesday. 

Following suit, many Afridi fans from Pakistan wished India a happy Independence Day too. They sent their love and best wishes to the neighbours. 

Afridi had recently thanked India captain Virat Kohli for donating a cricket bat for his foundation. The India team had also given Afridi a signed jersey on his retirement last April. The shirt, which fetched Rs 3 lakhs at an auction in London, had a message from the Team India captain, saying, "To Shahid Bhai, best wishes, always a pleasure playing against you." 

Topics : India Sahibzada Mohammad Shahid Khan Afridi Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India is celebrating Independence Day on August 15
  • Shahid Afridi is a former Pakistan all-rounder and captain
  • Afridi wished for peace, love and tolerance to prevail
Related Articles
After Jersey, Virat Kohli Gifts A Bat To Shahid Afridi. Here's Why
After Jersey, Virat Kohli Gifts A Bat To Shahid Afridi. Here's Why
Former Pakistan Opener Rameez Raja Questions MS Dhoni's Grade A Contract
Former Pakistan Opener Rameez Raja Questions MS Dhoni's Grade A Contract
Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar Send Messages To India Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final
Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar Send Messages To India Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 08 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.