Shahid Afridi, Virender Sehwag To Play Cricket On Ice

Updated: 25 December 2017 18:02 IST

They will be a part of some former players who will be seen at the event in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The matches will be played on a matting pitch. © AFP

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith and Shahid Afridi have joined a plethora of former cricketers for the inaugural St. Moritz Ice Cricket in Switzerland on February 8 and 9, 2018. While Afridi is playing regularly post his international retirement, the two-day T20 event in St. Moritz will be Smith's first since featuring in the Masters Champions League in February 2016.

The matches will be played on a matting pitch.

The other big names confirmed for the event are former India swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Shoaib Akhtar, Mahela Jayawardene, Lasith Malinga, Michael Hussey, Jacques Kallis, Daniel Vettori, Nathan McCullum, Grant Elliot, Monty Panesar and Owais Shah.

Players will use the traditional cricketing gear including the red ball but will wear sports shoes instead of spikes. The weather is expected to be nice and sunny during the day but the temperatures can dip to as low as -20 degree Celsius.

"I don't know what to expect but I am really excited to play in a beautiful part of the world. I hope the event is a huge success," said former South Africa captain Smith.

On playing against his contemporaries, Smith added: "There are lot of brilliant cricketers involved. I have played against all these guys in international cricket. It will be nice to spend some quality time with them and put up a good show with the cricket."

(With PTI inputs)

