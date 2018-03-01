From 'Lala' To 'Boom Boom', Shahid Afridi Is Greeted On His 38th Birthday

Shahid Afridi, one of the most prolific players in international cricket, turned 38 on Thursday. Afridi has entertained his fans for more than 20 years with his power hitting, fine bowling and his celebration antics on the field. The former Pakistan star announced his arrival in the world of cricket when he scored a brilliant 37-ball 100 at the age of 16, a record which he held for 18 years. On his birthday, Afridi took to Twitter and thanked his fans for being the source of his joy and happiness. "It's another year to look back and learn and look forward in hope, to deliver for my nation and fans. I thank you all for wishing me birthday, all of you are the source of my joy and happiness," Afridi wrote on Twitter.
It's another year to look back and learn and look forward in hope, to deliver for my nation and fans. I thank you all for wishing me birthday, all of you are the source of my joy and happiness #HopeNotOut pic.twitter.com/mtz2Ni14re— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 28, 2018
During his illustrious career, Afridi was fondly known as 'Boom Boom Afridi' for his six-hitting prowess and turning the tide of the game in his favour. Afridi holds the record of most number of sixes, 476, in international cricket.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Indian and Pakistan cricketers took to Twitter and greeted Afridi on his special day.
On his birthday, watch the highlights of @SAfridiOfficial leading Pakistan to victory in the #WT20 final in 2009 at the @HomeOfCricket! pic.twitter.com/obIbgOzwNC— ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2018
Happy birthday Lala (Boom Boom ) @SAfridiOfficial have a great year ahead.. More power to you for your charity work #hopenotout pic.twitter.com/Ej0pxFE427— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 1, 2018
Leading wicket taking spin bowler for Pakistan in ODI.— PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) March 1, 2018
Leading wicket taker in T20Is.
The Man of the Final WT20 2009.
A record-breaking 37 ball ODI Century.
An icon of Pakistani brand of cricket.
Happy Birthday Lala @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/zWuRV0IC9c
Happy birthday to probably Pakistan 's biggest entertainer , boom boom Afridi @SAfridiOfficial ! pic.twitter.com/64BjPadb8Y— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 1, 2018
Happy Birthday to MCC Honorary Life Member, @SAfridiOfficial!— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) March 1, 2018
'Boom Boom' famously inspired @TheRealPCB to @ICC World Twenty20 triumph here at Lord's in 2009!#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/yCVAZ9rOGE
Boom Boom Wish a very happy birthday @SAfridiOfficial Bhai pic.twitter.com/e7N8TIw1l9— Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) March 1, 2018
Afridi is also the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) with 97 wickets.
Afridi has played 398 One-day Internationals, scored 8064 runs and claimed 395 wickets. He is also the only Pakistan player to play 523 international matches.
Afridi was adjudged the Man of the Series in the inaugural T20 World Cup and in the next edition he led Pakistan to victory.
The 38-year-old is currently playing for Karachi Kings in the ongoing third season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and had grabbed headlines for taking a sensational one-handed catch at the boundary.