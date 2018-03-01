 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

From 'Lala' To 'Boom Boom', Shahid Afridi Is Greeted On His 38th Birthday

Updated: 01 March 2018 16:52 IST

Shahid Afridi exploded on the international stage with a 37-ball century at the age of 16.

From
Shahid Afridi is an Marylebone Cricket Club Honorary Life Member © AFP

Shahid Afridi, one of the most prolific players in international cricket, turned 38 on Thursday. Afridi has entertained his fans for more than 20 years with his power hitting, fine bowling and his celebration antics on the field. The former Pakistan star announced his arrival in the world of cricket when he scored a brilliant 37-ball 100 at the age of 16, a record which he held for 18 years. On his birthday, Afridi took to Twitter and thanked his fans for being the source of his joy and happiness. "It's another year to look back and learn and look forward in hope, to deliver for my nation and fans. I thank you all for wishing me birthday, all of you are the source of my joy and happiness," Afridi wrote on Twitter.

During his illustrious career, Afridi was fondly known as 'Boom Boom Afridi' for his six-hitting prowess and turning the tide of the game in his favour. Afridi holds the record of most number of sixes, 476, in international cricket.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Indian and Pakistan cricketers took to Twitter and greeted Afridi on his special day.

Afridi is also the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) with 97 wickets.

Afridi has played 398 One-day Internationals, scored 8064 runs and claimed 395 wickets. He is also the only Pakistan player to play 523 international matches.

Afridi was adjudged the Man of the Series in the inaugural T20 World Cup and in the next edition he led Pakistan to victory.

The 38-year-old is currently playing for Karachi Kings in the ongoing third season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and had grabbed headlines for taking a sensational one-handed catch at the boundary.

Topics : Shahid Afridi Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shahid Afridi had scored a 37-ball 100 at the age of 16
  • Shahid Afridi is one of the most prolific players in cricket
  • Shahid Afridi was fondly known as 'Boom Boom Afridi'
Related Articles
PSL 2018: Indian Cricket Fans Make Fun Of Empty Stands At Pakistan Twenty20 League
PSL 2018: Indian Cricket Fans Make Fun Of Empty Stands At Pakistan Twenty20 League
PSL 2018: Twitter In Disbelief After Shahid Afridi Takes A Blinder
PSL 2018: Twitter In Disbelief After Shahid Afridi Takes A Blinder
Relationship With Virat Kohli Not Dictated By India-Pakistan Politics, Says Shahid Afridi
Relationship With Virat Kohli Not Dictated By India-Pakistan Politics, Says Shahid Afridi
Watch: Shahid Afridi Wins Hearts With Respectful Gesture Towards Indian Flag
Watch: Shahid Afridi Wins Hearts With Respectful Gesture Towards Indian Flag
Virender Sehwag Floors Sourav Ganguly With One-Liner After Blazing Fifty In Ice Cricket
Virender Sehwag Floors Sourav Ganguly With One-Liner After Blazing Fifty In Ice Cricket
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.