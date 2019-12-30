Shahid Afridi is facing the wrath of netizens after an old video emerged of him saying that he smashed a TV at his house after he saw his daughter imitating an 'aarti' scene while watching an Indian show. Shahid Afridi is asked by the anchor if he has ever broken a TV in anger. "I have broken the TV once. Broke the TV because of my wife. There were a lot of these Star Plus dramas that were quite popular. I use to tell my wife to watch it alone and not let the kids watch. Once I came out of the room and saw one of my kids copying an 'aarti' scene while watching a Star Plus show. I looked at her and then smashed the TV into the wall," the former Pakistan all-rounder replied.