Shahid Afridi Reveals He Has Banned His Daughters From Playing Outdoor Sports

Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan all-rounder, has revealed he does not give permission to his daughters to play outdoor sports, saying, saying "feminists can say whatever they want about my decision". In his autobiography titled "Game Changer" , the former Pakistan cricketer -- who is a father to four daughters named Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Aqsa -- said his stance was motivated by "social and religious reasons". Shahid Afridi, who raised a few eyebrows courtesy some of the revelations in his autobiography, said that his daughters are allowed to play any sport they want as long as it is indoors.

"The feminists can say whatever they want about my decision," The Express Tribune quoted Shahid Afridi saying in his autobiography.

Shahid Afridi noted that his daughters were "great at sports" but he would only permit indoor games.

"Ajwa and Asmara are the youngest and love to play dress-up. They have my permission to play any sport, as long as they're indoors. Cricket? No, not for my girls. They have permission to play all the indoor games they want, but my daughters are not going to be competing in public sporting activities," he added.

Shahid Afridi's autobiography has already created headlines, be it because of his views on Kashmir, age revelation, criticism of other Pakistani cricket players or his claim to be aware of misconduct during the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

Shahid Afridi even took pot shots at India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who in reply offered to take him to a psychiatrist.

Shahid Afridi, in his autobiography, accused the former India opener of having an "attitude problem" and "no personality" going onto even claim that Gautam Gambhir "has no records just a lot of attitude".

Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter, saying "we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism", offering to "personally" take Shahid Afridi to a psychiatrist.

(With IANS Inputs)