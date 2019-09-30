Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi hosted West Indies' legendary bowler Michael Holding for dinner. Shahid Afridi tweeted the pictures of the party, saying: "A real honour to host the legendary Michael Holding for a dinner at home. Thank you Dr Kashif for arranging Michael's visit to Karachi. Also thank you to Saeed Anwar for joining us. Great to have some legends visit me." Michael Holding is on a personal visit and said he has no fear of security in Pakistan .

Earlier in an interview to The Dawn, Holding said: "Pakistan should not be isolated from the game just because something had happened ten years ago. It is useful to have security precautions which obviously is every country's priority and Pakistan is not any different."

"If I had any apprehension or fear of security, I wouldn't have come to Pakistan. I have no problem here. It is good and an encouraging news that the Sri Lankans are here to play international matches," he added.

Pakistan are hosting their first bilateral series since 2015 against Sri Lanka, a country whose national cricket team was attacked on its way to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in March 2009.

After the first One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series washed out without a ball being bowled at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, Pakitan and Sri Lanka will return to the same venue for the second ODI on Monday.

Ten Sri Lanka senior players had opted out of the tour citing security concerns, following which the board announced a depleted squad for three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals in Pakistan.