Shahid Afridi Does Not Like Playing Test Cricket, Prefers One-Day Format

Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi revealed that he never liked playing Test cricket but preferred playing the limited-overs format more often. Shahid Afridi said he would prefer to move ahead with the times. "For me in today's times, Test cricket, no way. I loved playing One-Dayers. I feel if you don't enjoy something then you are forcibly trying to do it and I never liked being forced into anything", he told khaleejtimes. Afridi added the current short format of the game helped them prolong their careers. "With T20s and T10s our careers too have stretched. Lesser the overs in a format, our careers will carry on for longer time," he said to a round of laughter", he said.

All-rounder Afridi returned to cricket after a gap of three months, representing Paktia Panthers in the Afghanistan Premier League 2018. The 38-year-old, who was signed as a marquee player for the franchise, flopped with the bat and ball, scoring 1 run and going wicketless in his four overs. The leg-spinner also conceded over 13 runs per over in his franchise's three-wicket defeat to Kabul Zwanan.

In the match, asked to bat, Paktia Panthers skipper Mohammad Shahzad led from the front, scoring 67 runs. He was helped along by Sikandar Raza, who remained unbeaten on 78 to help their side post a mammoth 218 runs at the loss four wickets. However, Kabul Zwanan, courtesy of an unbeaten 79-run knock from England's Laurie Evans, chased down the target with five balls to spare.

Afridi made his last appearance in the Global T20 Canada, representing the Edmonton Royals franchise. He had a dismal run in that league as well scoring just 1, 5, 2 and an unbeaten 13.

Afridi has represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is. He has over 8,000 ODI runs and 395 wickets under his belt from 398 matches.