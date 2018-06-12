 ;
 
Shahid Afridi Criticised For Keeping Lion Chained At Home

Updated: 12 June 2018 14:00 IST

Shahid Afridi posted pictures on Twitter of him feeding a deer and his daughter posing in front of a chained lion.

Shahid Afridi faced criticism for keeping a chained lion at his Karachi residence. © AFP

Former Pakistan star all-rounder Shahid Afridi faced criticism on Monday for keeping a chained lion at his Karachi residence. Afridi posted a couple of photos on his Twitter handle where he is seen feeding a deer, while his daughter was striking his arms-raised style to celebrate a wicket. However, what caught fans' eyes was the chained lion sitting in the background of his daughter's picture.

Seeing the lion chained didn’t amuse the fans and they started slamming Afridi.

Nicknamed 'Boom Boom', Afridi had been a fan favourite since he burst onto the scene in 1996, striking a 37-ball one-day century against Sri Lanka in only his second match to set a world record that was unbeaten for 18 years.

The star all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket in February 2017.

Afridi finished his international career having played just 27 Test matches, scoring 1,176 runs with a highest score of 156. He has 48 Test wickets to his name.

Afridi played 398 ODIs with 8,064 runs, a highest score of 124 while taking 395 wickets.

His T20I career saw him play 98 matches with 1,405 runs and a career-leading 97 wickets.

Shahid Afridi
