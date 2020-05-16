Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Shahid Afridi Buys Mushfiqur Rahim's Bat As Fake Bids Halt Charity Auction

Updated: 16 May 2020 12:04 IST

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi stepped in to buy a bat owned by Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim after a charity auction for coronavirus victims was derailed by fake bids.

Shahid Afridi bought Mushfiqur Rahim's bat for USD 20,000 to raise funds for COVID-19. © Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has stepped in to buy a bat owned by Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim after a charity auction for coronavirus victims was derailed by fake bids. Mushfiqur put the bat he used to score Bangladesh's first Test double hundred in 2013 against Sri Lanka up for the highest bidder online this week. But organisers called off the auction as fake offers sent the price soaring over USD 50,000, Mushfiqur said.

"Afridi contacted me personally and I sent him a link of the bid," he said in an online forum Friday.

"On May 13 he sent me a letter and offered USD 20,000. He bought my bat with this money. I am really privileged," he said.

Mushfiqur's management firm said the money would go to a development charity and to help people with coronavirus.

Afridi, who has his own foundation, said his purchase was a good one.  

"We are faced with tough times and the need to help the poor is more in these times," he told AFP.

Mushfiqur was the second Bangladeshi cricketer to raise coronavirus funds by selling a bat. Suspended all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan last month got nearly USD 24,000 for the one he used in the 2019 World Cup.

