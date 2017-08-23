 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Back To His Devastating Best In 42-Ball Hundred

Updated: 23 August 2017 09:57 IST

Hampshire promoted Afridi to opener against the county he played for in 2003 and he swept and drove four boundaries from Wayne Madsen's first over before Calvin Dickinson took two fours from Hardus Viljoen.

Shahid Afridi Back To His Devastating Best In 42-Ball Hundred
Afridi hit seven sixes and 10 fours to propel Hampshire to 249 for eight. © NatWestT20Blast (Twitter)

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi blasted 101 in only 43 balls to power Hampshire's 101-run win at Derbyshire in the Twenty20 Blast quarter-finals on Tuesday. The 37-year-old hit seven sixes and 10 fours to propel Hampshire to 249 for eight, their highest T20 score. Captain James Vince made 55 from 36 balls as Hampshire passed their previous best of 225 for two against Middlesex in 2006 and, faced with an imposing target of 250, the Falcons crumbled to 148 all out with Liam Dawson and Kyle Abbott each picking up three wickets.

Hampshire promoted Afridi to opener against the county he played for in 2003 and he swept and drove four boundaries from Wayne Madsen's first over before Calvin Dickinson took two fours from Hardus Viljoen.

Afridi's previous high score in the competition this season was 18 but he pulled Ben Cotton for six before driving him over the top of the three-storey media centre.

He reached his fifty off only 20 balls with a top-edged six but after driving Imran Tahir for another huge six, he was dropped on 65 at long-on by Madsen.

It proved expensive as Afridi dispatched Matt Critchley and Tahir for two more sixes on his way to a blistering hundred before he top-edged another big pull and was caught at long-leg.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : Pakistan Sahibzada Mohammad Shahid Khan Afridi Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Hampshire promoted Afridi to opener
  • Afridi scored a ton in just 42 balls
  • Afridi's previous high score in the competition this season was 18
Related Articles
Shahid Afridi Wishes India On Independence Day, Bats For Peace
Shahid Afridi Wishes India On Independence Day, Bats For Peace
After Jersey, Virat Kohli Gifts A Bat To Shahid Afridi. Here's Why
After Jersey, Virat Kohli Gifts A Bat To Shahid Afridi. Here's Why
Former Pakistan Opener Rameez Raja Questions MS Dhoni's Grade A Contract
Former Pakistan Opener Rameez Raja Questions MS Dhoni's Grade A Contract
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.