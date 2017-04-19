 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Brought Out Sachin Tendulkar's Philosophical Side

Updated: 19 April 2017 22:30 IST

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished Sachin Tendulkar for 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' and even managed to get a philosophical response from the cricket legend.

Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Brought Out Sachin Tendulkar's Philosophical Side
Shah Rukh Khan's tweet to Sachin Tendulkar made the cricket legend philosophical. © NDTV/AFP

The much-awaited film on Sachin Tendulkar's life has all excited. While celebrities and sportspersons have been wishing the cricketing legend, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined the list on Wednesday and even managed to get a philosophical response. 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' will release worldwide on May 26 and have already garnered a lot of attention on social media. So have numerous good wishes from prominent people to Sachin Tendulkar. However, it was SRK's good luck post that stood out

I believed, when u did well I would 2 & when u didn't, I will fail. Like a billion others I miss my guiding lite. ATB for the film," Shah Rukh tweeted.

Tendulkar, who rarely shows his emotions, gave a glimpse of his philosophical side while responding to the gesture of the popular actor.

In reply, Tendulkar tagged Shah Rukh's post and replied: "Zindagi me haar na hoti to koi kabhi jeet ta nahi aur kuch seekhta bhi nahi. Touched by your words like a billion others, love u @iamsrk :-)".

Among the other notable personalities to have wished Tendulkar include Rajnikanth, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Shreya Ghosal.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Shah Rukh Khan Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Virat Kohli A "Very Well-Mannered Kid", Says Shah Rukh Khan
Virat Kohli A "Very Well-Mannered Kid", Says Shah Rukh Khan
Sachin Tendulkar fan Shah Rukh Khan likely to attend Kolkata Test
Sachin Tendulkar fan Shah Rukh Khan likely to attend Kolkata Test
Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to light up Kolkata on Nov. 10
Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to light up Kolkata on Nov. 10
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.