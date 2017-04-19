Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Brought Out Sachin Tendulkar's Philosophical Side

The much-awaited film on Sachin Tendulkar's life has all excited. While celebrities and sportspersons have been wishing the cricketing legend, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined the list on Wednesday and even managed to get a philosophical response. 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' will release worldwide on May 26 and have already garnered a lot of attention on social media. So have numerous good wishes from prominent people to Sachin Tendulkar. However, it was SRK's good luck post that stood out

@sachin_rt I believed,when u did well I would 2 & when u didn’t,I will https://t.co/UhouyNYvvx a billion others I miss my guiding lite.ATB for the film — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 19, 2017

Tendulkar, who rarely shows his emotions, gave a glimpse of his philosophical side while responding to the gesture of the popular actor.

Zindagi me haar na hoti to koi kabhi jeet ta nahi aur kuch seekhta bhi nahi. Touched by your words like a billion others, love u @iamsrk :-) https://t.co/zsjDfStHQY — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 19, 2017

Among the other notable personalities to have wished Tendulkar include Rajnikanth, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Shreya Ghosal.

(With PTI inputs)