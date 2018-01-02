Shah Rukh Khan Wants Mithali Raj To Coach Indian Men's Team. Know Her Response

Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj made a few revelations ranging from her habit of reading books to how she keeps her focus during a match. She was speaking to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on the television show TED Talks India: Nayi Soch. Talking about her habit of reading a book during a match, Mithali said, "When you are on the field, and everyone is looking up to you and the entire team to bring back the trophy, (then) it is not just about the game. So, it is necessary for us to stay focused... and we all have our own ways to ensure we give our best on the field. I read books to get rid of pressure during a match. It does help me to keep calm and encourage a good performance."