CPL 2018: Shah Rukh Khan, Dwayne Bravo Shake A Leg In Trinbago Knight Riders' Anthem

Updated: 11 August 2018 11:59 IST

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is one of the most entertaining cricketers in the world.

Dwayne Bravo took to Twitter and shared the anthem. © Twitter

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is one of the most entertaining cricketers in the world. From his on-field antics to his off-field music videos, Bravo is quite a famous name in the cricketing arena. Bravo's famous 'Champions' song, released in March 2016, has become a victory anthem for many teams. Not just teams, children too love to groove on the song. Bravo, who is representing Trinbago Knight Riders in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League, came up with another anthem for the CPL team TKR. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is the co-owner of Trinbago Knight Riders, also shook a leg with Bravo in the official anthem - "Bowl Them Out".

Bravo took to Twitter and shared the anthem.

"Today I officially launch the TKR anthem for CPL 2018 "Bowl Them Out" co-written by Jojo and myself; produced by wiz. I would also like to thank @iamsrk who is also featured on this song written for the @TKRiders. This is a dream come true for me," Bravo's post read.

"I did a song with Bollywood's greatest who is also the owner of TKR. All this could not be possible without my team at home Jojo Wiz, Dexter Thomas, kalveerbiradar on video production and Kryssi ; thanks guys. To my fans all around the world, this song is for YOU. Thank you," Bravo tweeted.

Bravo represents Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

He played 16 matches for Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018 and scored 141 runs at an average of 35.25. He also claimed 14 wickets in the tournament.

Bravo has not played Test cricket in seven years and has not featured in an ODI since 2014.

Highlights
  • Dwayne Bravo is one of the most entertaining cricketers in the world
  • Bravo is quite a famous name in the cricketing arena
  • Bravo sang the 'Champions' song for Dhoni and Raina's daughters
