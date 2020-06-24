Losing to India in the Test series in 2018-19 still hurts, says Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon. "Definitely, you never like losing series or games of cricket for Australia," Nathan Lyon said in conversation with cricket.com.au as he spoke about that series and also India's upcoming series against Australia later this year. Referring to the upcoming series, Lyon spoke of the hype around. "It's getting up there to the pinnacle series alongside the Ashes". Lyon added that it's going to be an "amazing challenge" when India tour Australia in December and his team is looking forward to it.

The coming series is much in attention and, Rohit Sharma and David Warner, during an Instagram live chat, talked about India's upcoming tour against Australia. During the chat, Rohit Sharma said, "I love playing in Australia and am already looking forward to the upcoming series". Sharma further added, "I hope both boards manage to get the series underway."

David Warner who was not a part of the 2018-19 series due to the ball-tampering ban, recalled how it was "hard to watch the series" as he couldn't do anything from the outside.

Australia is currently the number one ranked Test team in ICC's Test rankings with 116 points. India is at the third spot with 114 points behind New Zealand who have 115 points.

Promoted

India won the Test series for the first time in Australia under Virat Kohli's captaincy back in 2018-19.

India will play a four-match Test series against Australia beginning from December 3 in Brisbane.