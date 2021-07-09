From soaking in the sun at a park to enjoying coffee, India's spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is enjoying his time away from the field in London by exploring the day-to-day life of the city. Jadeja has been also sharing his experiences with his social media followers regularly. On Friday, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer once again treated his fans to a photo of himself from London. In the photograph, Jadeja looked dapper in a denim jacket and ripped black jeans. "Its cool being me," he captioned the photograph, with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

Its cool being me pic.twitter.com/RZltjBsNXA — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 9, 2021

His fans were more than happy to see another update from their favourite cricketer.

Responding to the post, a fan wrote, "Looking good Sir Jadeja, the Rockstar, beautiful."

Looking good Sir jadeja The Rockstar beautiful pic.twitter.com/1ui1eEECiM — King And Hitman fan's club (@Abusufi59167657) July 9, 2021

"Amazing sir. The Royal Rajput looking gorgeous and charming," wrote another user along with a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes and red heart emojis.

Amazing sir The Royal Rajput looking Gorgeous and charming pic.twitter.com/0xGjF3lQYZ — King And Hitman fan's club (@Abusufi59167657) July 9, 2021

A cricket enthusiast also termed him as the "best all-rounder present in the United Kingdom (UK)" right now.

Best allrounder present in UK. — Manan (@manan_717) July 9, 2021

Another follower called him the "best all-rounder in the world".

Sir Ravindra Jadeja Best all-rounder in the world — Prithvi Sharma (@Prithvi58335891) July 9, 2021

Late last month, in another post, Jadeja had shared a couple of photos of himself in a hoodie and shorts from a park in London. He had captioned it "Nature vibes." His followers soon flooded the comments section with red-heart, fire and clapping emojis.

A few days ago, Jadeja commented on former England captain Michael Vaughan's Instagram post where he looked dapper in a grey suit. Jadeja reacted to the photo by saying that Vaughan looked like a "Hollywood actor".

Following the completion of the final of the World Test Championship on June 23, Indian players were given a three-week break before the start of the second leg of their England tour.

The team is expected to reassemble in Durham next week to start the training for the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England. India's upcoming red-ball series will also mark the start of the second edition of the World test Championship. The tournament will kick off on August 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.