Security Increased For MCG Test After Terror Arrests

Updated: 23 December 2016 10:04 IST

Australia will play Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the second Test from December 26. Seven people were arrested over a terror-related plot in the city

Australia defated Pakistan in the first Test of the three-game series. © AFP

Melbourne:

Security has been increased at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for Monday's second Test between Australia and Pakistan following the arrest of seven people over a terror-related plot in the city.

Those charged were allegedly planning to attack Melbourne's Flinders Street train station, nearby Federation Square and St. Paul's Cathedral on Christmas Day.

Chief police commissioner Graham Ashton said while they are confident the terror plot had been contained, extra police will be deployed at major events.

"We know there's lot of events on over the next several days right across our state, including the Boxing Day test, Christmas carols, other events that are on," he said.

"There is no intelligence to suggest there is any threat whatsoever in relation to any of those events. However we're just making sure we're taking those extra precautions."

Victoria Police and Cricket Australia were liaising over the appropriate security level.

"Our security team is in contact with the relevant authorities to ensure we have the appropriate level of security at the Boxing Day test and other cricket matches being held around the country," Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said in a statement.

In a security-related move late in 2015, the MCG erected a new perimeter fence about 20 to 25 meters (65 to 80 feet) away from the stadium where spectators queue to pass through security before entering the ground.

Australia won the first Test against Pakistan by 39 runs at the Gabba in Brisbane. A third test in the series begins January 3 in Sydney.

Topics : Australia Pakistan Cricket Melbourne Cricket Ground
Highlights
  • A terror plot was negated in Melbourne, seven people were arrested
  • Melbourne will host the second Australia-Pakistan Test
  • Australia lead three-game series 1-0
