 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Second Test: Stuart Broad Defends His Right To Reply To Michael Vaughan Blast

Updated: 03 June 2018 17:49 IST

Vaughan made waves before the ongoing second Test against Pakistan at Headingley by suggesting that either Broad or James Anderson, England's two all-time leading Test wicket-takers, be dropped to "ruffle some feathers" after the hosts' nine-wicket defeat at Lord's.

Second Test: Stuart Broad Defends His Right To Reply To Michael Vaughan Blast
Stuart Broad, who went past Wasim Akram's 414 Test wickets and is now level with Rangana Herath on 415. © AFP

Stuart Broad, who went past legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram's 414 Test wickets and is now level with Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath on 415, continued his war of words with Michael Vaughan on Sunday as he insisted that he had the right to hit back at criticism from the former England captain. Vaughan made waves before the ongoing second Test against Pakistan at Headingley by suggesting that either Broad or James Anderson, England's two all-time leading Test wicket-takers, be dropped to "ruffle some feathers" after the hosts' nine-wicket defeat at Lord's. But after each of the veteran new-ball duo took three wickets apiece in Pakistan's first-innings 174 at Headingley in a match England must win to end the series all square at 1-1, Broad revealed he had phoned Vaughan to discuss what he thought were "targeted" and "unfair" remarks.

Vaughan, commentating on BBC Radio's Test Match Special, then in turn responded on Saturday by reminding Broad his comments "may come back to bite him" and that England had not yet won at Headingley. 

Broad has now had a further say in his column for Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper.

Significantly, however, he chose to refer to Vaughan, his first England captain, not by the former Yorkshire batsman's name but merely as "a pundit".

"It's fair to say it's been an interesting week for me and the team -- on and off the field," Broad wrote.

"I spoke to the press after play on Friday night and was asked about the views of a pundit who had criticised me.

"Fair enough, everyone is entitled to their opinion, but surely that also means players have the right to respond to comments made about them?"," he added.

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team Stuart Broad James Anderson Michael Vaughan Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Broad has now had a further say in his column for Britain's Mail
  • Broad revealed that he had phoned Vaughan to discuss the matter
  • Vaughan said that England had not yet won at Headingley
Related Articles
Second Test: Stuart Broad Defends His Right To Reply To Michael Vaughan Blast
Second Test: Stuart Broad Defends His Right To Reply To Michael Vaughan Blast
Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Warns Stuart Broad
Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Warns Stuart Broad 'You Haven't Won Yet'
Angry Stuart Broad Hits Back At Michael Vaughan Over
Angry Stuart Broad Hits Back At Michael Vaughan Over 'Unfair Criticism'
BJ Watling, Colin De Grandhomme Spearhead New Zealand Fightback vs England In 2nd Test
BJ Watling, Colin De Grandhomme Spearhead New Zealand Fightback vs England In 2nd Test
1st Test, Day 1: Kane Williamson Stars As England Hit Embarrassing Low
1st Test, Day 1: Kane Williamson Stars As England Hit Embarrassing Low
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.