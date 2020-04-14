Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Save Your Wicket To Save Test Match": Irfan Pathan Uses Cricket Analogy To Fight Coronavirus

Updated: 14 April 2020 18:54 IST

Irfan Pathan used a cricket analogy to tell his fans to stay away from coronavirus and get set for a long inning.

"Save Your Wicket To Save Test Match": Irfan Pathan Uses Cricket Analogy To Fight Coronavirus
Irfan Pathan much like other cricketers in the country, is spending time with his family. © AFP

Irfan Pathan, the former Indian fast bowler, has taken to social media to spread awareness about coronavirus. Irfan has been requesting citizens to make sure they follow guidelines laid out by the Government. In his recent Twitter post, Irfan Pathan said, "The #coronavirus is like a bowling machine. It is controlled and bowling outside the off stump. As long as we are not touching the away going deliveries we will be fine n eventually we will save our wicket and save the test match for our country #stayhome #lockdown".

Irfan Pathan, much like other cricketers in the country, is spending time with his family. Irfan who resides in Baroda had informed that his area was declared as a red zone for coronavirus.

The former left-arm fast bowler on January 04, 2020, had announced his retirement from all forms of the game. Pathan featured in 29 test matches during his career. He scalped 100 wickets in the longest format of the game with an economy rate of 3.29. Irfan Pathan also has a Test century to his name. He scored it against Pakistan in Bangalore back in 2007.

In One-day Internationals, Irfan scalped 173 wickets in 120 games with an economy rate of 5.27. The fast bowler has also played 24 T20 Internationals for India. He played an important role in India's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph under MS Dhoni's leadership.

The world at the moment is united in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and sports personalities in the country have also donated towards the cause. Irfan Pathan alongside his brother Yusuf Pathan donated masks last month to help Indians fight the coronavirus threat.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Irfan Khan Pathan Irfan Pathan Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Irfan Pathan explained how to safeguard yourself from coronavirus
  • He used cricketing terms to help people understand in an interesting way
  • Pathan featured in 29 test matches during his career
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan Donate Masks To Fight COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus: Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan Donate Masks To Fight COVID-19 Pandemic
Road Safety World Series: Remaining Matches To Be Played Behind Closed Doors
Road Safety World Series: Remaining Matches To Be Played Behind Closed Doors
Watch: Irfan Pathans Sons "Boxing" Match With Sachin Tendulkar
Watch: Irfan Pathan's Son's "Boxing" Match With Sachin Tendulkar
"Chehre Se Match Nahi Kar Rahe": Irfan Pathan Takes Funny Dig At Yuvraj Singh
"Chehre Se Match Nahi Kar Rahe": Irfan Pathan Takes Funny Dig At Yuvraj Singh
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Imitates Harbhajan Singhs Bowling Action In Indore. Watch
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Imitates Harbhajan Singh's Bowling Action In Indore. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.