"Save Your Wicket To Save Test Match": Irfan Pathan Uses Cricket Analogy To Fight Coronavirus

Irfan Pathan , the former Indian fast bowler, has taken to social media to spread awareness about coronavirus. Irfan has been requesting citizens to make sure they follow guidelines laid out by the Government. In his recent Twitter post, Irfan Pathan said, "The #coronavirus is like a bowling machine. It is controlled and bowling outside the off stump. As long as we are not touching the away going deliveries we will be fine n eventually we will save our wicket and save the test match for our country #stayhome #lockdown".

Irfan Pathan, much like other cricketers in the country, is spending time with his family. Irfan who resides in Baroda had informed that his area was declared as a red zone for coronavirus.

So the area I live in is declared #RedZone for #COVIDー19 #baroda — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 9, 2020

The former left-arm fast bowler on January 04, 2020, had announced his retirement from all forms of the game. Pathan featured in 29 test matches during his career. He scalped 100 wickets in the longest format of the game with an economy rate of 3.29. Irfan Pathan also has a Test century to his name. He scored it against Pakistan in Bangalore back in 2007.

In One-day Internationals, Irfan scalped 173 wickets in 120 games with an economy rate of 5.27. The fast bowler has also played 24 T20 Internationals for India. He played an important role in India's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph under MS Dhoni's leadership.

The world at the moment is united in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and sports personalities in the country have also donated towards the cause. Irfan Pathan alongside his brother Yusuf Pathan donated masks last month to help Indians fight the coronavirus threat.