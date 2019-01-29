 
Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Vows To Return Improved Man

Updated: 29 January 2019 21:53 IST

Sarfraz Ahmed was greeted as he landed back at Karachi airport by some 200 fans.

Sarfraz Ahmed faced severe criticism for his racist remarks. © AFP

Sarfraz Ahmed faced severe criticism for his racist remarks against Andile Phehlukwayo during the second one-day international. The Pakistan captain was later given a four match ban for his misbehaviour by the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, Sarfraz Ahmed on Tuesday vowed to be a better player as he returned home following the ban. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed disappointment over the punishment -- saying it believed a ban was unnecessary because the matter had already been resolved between the two players -- and withdrew the Pakistan captain from the tour.

Sarfraz was greeted as he landed back at Karachi airport by some 200 fans, who held placards condemning the ICC's decision -- said the matter is behind him.

"Whatever happened has happened," Sarfraz told media at the airport after landing from Cape Town. "I accepted my mistake and ICC's decision is in front of you.

"I will improve myself and my performance in the future and I thank my supporters for their backing."

The ICC said Sarfraz will have to attend "an education programme to promote the understanding and awareness of issues directly relevant to the offence that he has committed."

In Sarfraz's absence, Shoaib Malik led the team to an eight wicket win in the fourth match in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Pakistan and South Africa meet in the final match in Cape Town on Wednesday, with the series tied at 2-2. That will be followed by a three-match Twenty20 international series.

Asked about PCB's decision to recall him, Sarfraz said: "I don't see anything in it as I was playing cricket for the last five months. I will rest and then play Pakistan Super League,", referring to the league starting in the United Arab Emirates from February 14.

But Sarfraz blasted former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who condemned his action as unacceptable for someone leading Pakistan, saying Shoaib was launching "personal attacks".

(With AFP inputs)

