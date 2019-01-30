Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has been forced to return home after the International Cricket Council (ICC) imposed a four-match ban on him for making racially motivated comments about South African fast bowler Andile Phehlukwayo last week. Sarfraz apologised for his racial comment s but stated that former pacer Shoaib Malik is making a personal attack by criticising him following his suspension. "He [Shoaib Akhtar] is attacking me personally not criticising," Geo TV quoted Sarfaraz, as saying.

"I accepted my mistake and received the punishment. I want to thank PCB for handling this case and fulfilling requirements. I will improve myself and my performance in the future and I thank my supporters for their backing," the 31-year-old added.

Akhtar had, reportedly, said that with four-match suspension for the incident, Sarfraz has gotten off easily. The right-arm bowler had also criticised the captain's remarks saying that such comments are not acceptable in Pakistan.

"This is not acceptable as a Pakistani. In my opinion he did this in the heat of the moment. I think he should apologize publicly," Akhtar had said in a Twitter video.

When quizzed about the decision of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to call him back to the country, the wicket-keeper batsman said that there is nothing surprising about it as he has been playing cricket for past five months and that he would now take some rest.

"I don't see anything in it as I was playing cricket for the last five months. I will rest and then play Pakistan Super League," he said.

Sarfraz was handed over a four-match suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching their anti-racism code.

He was picked up by the stump mic saying, "Hey black [man], where is your mother sitting? What prayer did you get her to say for you today?" (Abay kaalay, teri ammi aaj kahan baitheen hain? Kya parhwa ke aya hai aaj tu?).

As the issue raked up, the batsman had apologised personally to Andile Phehlukwayo and had also issued a public apology.

