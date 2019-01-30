 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sarfraz Ahmed Hits Back At Shoaib Akhtar For "Personal Attacks"

Updated: 30 January 2019 10:07 IST

Sarfraz Ahmed apologised to Andile Phehlukwayo and had also issued a public apology.

Sarfraz Ahmed Hits Back At Shoaib Akhtar For "Personal Attacks"
Sarfraz Ahmed was handed over a four-match suspension by the ICC for breaching their anti-racism code. © AFP

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has been forced to return home after the International Cricket Council (ICC) imposed a four-match ban on him for making racially motivated comments about South African fast bowler Andile Phehlukwayo last week. Sarfraz apologised for his racial comments but stated that former pacer Shoaib Malik is making a personal attack by criticising him following his suspension. "He [Shoaib Akhtar] is attacking me personally not criticising," Geo TV quoted Sarfaraz, as saying.

"I accepted my mistake and received the punishment. I want to thank PCB for handling this case and fulfilling requirements. I will improve myself and my performance in the future and I thank my supporters for their backing," the 31-year-old added.

Akhtar had, reportedly, said that with four-match suspension for the incident, Sarfraz has gotten off easily. The right-arm bowler had also criticised the captain's remarks saying that such comments are not acceptable in Pakistan.

"This is not acceptable as a Pakistani. In my opinion he did this in the heat of the moment. I think he should apologize publicly," Akhtar had said in a Twitter video.

When quizzed about the decision of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to call him back to the country, the wicket-keeper batsman said that there is nothing surprising about it as he has been playing cricket for past five months and that he would now take some rest.

"I don't see anything in it as I was playing cricket for the last five months. I will rest and then play Pakistan Super League," he said.

Sarfraz was handed over a four-match suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching their anti-racism code.

He was picked up by the stump mic saying, "Hey black [man], where is your mother sitting? What prayer did you get her to say for you today?" (Abay kaalay, teri ammi aaj kahan baitheen hain? Kya parhwa ke aya hai aaj tu?).

As the issue raked up, the batsman had apologised personally to Andile Phehlukwayo and had also issued a public apology.

(With ANI Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed Andile Phehlukwayo Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has been forced to return home
  • Sarfraz Ahmed apologised for his racial comments
  • Shoaib Akhtar said that Sarfraz Ahmed has gotten off easily
Related Articles
Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Vows To Return Improved Man
Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Vows To Return Improved Man
4th ODI: Pakistan Bowlers Force Series Decider After Sarfraz Ahmed Ban
4th ODI: Pakistan Bowlers Force Series Decider After Sarfraz Ahmed Ban
Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Given 4-Match Suspension For Racist Remark
Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Given 4-Match Suspension For Racist Remark
Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Issues Personal Apology To Andile Phehlukwayo For Racial Taunt
Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Issues Personal Apology To Andile Phehlukwayo For Racial Taunt
"We Forgive Him": Faf du Plessis On Sarfraz Ahmed
"We Forgive Him": Faf du Plessis On Sarfraz Ahmed's Apology After Racial Comment
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 25 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.