Saqlain Mushtaq has travelled the world with the Pakistan team, achieved many laurels during his international career that spanned nine years and then settled in Britain as a citizen. A veteran of 169 One-day Internationals, 49 Tests and 496 international wickets was back to the neighbourhood where his cricket career began and posted a video where he is seen playing street cricket with the locals. “It was an amazing feeling playing today where I started my journey over 30 years ago,” Saqlain captioned the video.

It was an amazing feeling playing today where I started my journey over 30 years ago #nostalgic pic.twitter.com/9bu8BlFDb9 — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) August 30, 2020

In May this year, Saqlain was appointed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the Head of International Player Development.

Saqlain was part of England support staff during the 2019 Men's World Cup and finished as a World Cup winner with the team.

Post this success, he was given an extension to work with the Test team during the Ashes of 2019 that followed the World Cup. England held Australia to a 2-2 draw in that series.

Mushtaq was born in Lahore and made his first-class debut in the 1994-95 season. He made his Test and ODI debuts in September 1995 against Sri Lanka.

He picked up 288 Test wickets at 29.83, but he was more effective in ODI cricket accounting for 288 wickets at 21.78.

Promoted

The Multan Test against India in 2004, now famous for Virender Sehwag's knock of 309, was Saqlain's last while he played his last ODI in Faisalabad against South Africa in 2003.

Saqlain finished as the most successful off-spinner for Pakistan in Tests and ODIs.