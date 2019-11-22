Sanju Samson's Laughing Emoji On Twitter Gets Fans' Support

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson on Friday posted a laughter emoji on his Twitter handle as a reaction to his non-inclusion in the Indian team for the home T20 and One-Dayer series against West Indies, earning praise and support from his fans. After the cricketer, who has scored a double century in one-dayers in domestic cricket, posted on his Twitter handle @IamSanjuSamson, it was retweeted 2K times with 11.5K likes.

One fan posted a meme of a movie shot with the caption: "Hurry up, speak up. I have to go to Panvel tomorrow".

One fan posted a sad emoji and wrote: "Made a T20I comeback after 4 years, but didn't get a single chance in the T20I series against Bangladesh. Now, he is dropped from the T20I squad. You gotta feel sad for Sanju Samson".

Made A T20I Comeback After 4 Years, But Didn't Get A Single Chance In The T20I Series Against Bangladesh



Now, He is Dropped From The T20I Squad



You Gotta Feel Sad For Sanju Samson pic.twitter.com/ZJDUdEF6e4 — V-I-P-U-L (@VipulChaudhary_) November 22, 2019

Another fan wrote: "Dropped From Squad without getting any single chance. Being Sanju Samson is Really Hard."

Dropped From Squad without getting any single chance.



Being Sanju Samson is Really Hard #INDvWI — Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) November 22, 2019

Another posted a meme with the caption: "Now, this out-of-mind man cannot live".

India announced the squads for T20I and ODIs series against the West Indies on Thursday.

T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.