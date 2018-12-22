Sanju Samson Ties The Knot With Long-Time Friend In A Low-Key Affair

Sanju Samson got married to college mate and long-time friend Charulatha in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The low key-ceremony that took place in the morning, was attended by family members, close relatives and friends. The 24-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, who is a member of the Kerala Ranji team also represents Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Charulatha, on the other hand, is currently pursuing her post-graduation in Human Resources. Dressed in a yellow 'kurta' and 'mundu' (dhoti), Samson , after the ceremony, said that he was very happy to marry his close friend with the blessings of both the families.

In September this year, Samson, in an emotional message on Facebook, made the announcement of his enagagement. Samson and Charu were college mates while pursuing graduation at the Mar Ivanious in Thiruvananthapuram. The couple will be hosting a reception for friends and fellow cricket team members later in the evening.

Samson has represented India in one Twenty20 International (T20I) against Zimbabwe back in 2015, where he scored 19 runs.

The 24-year-old made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2013 and has played a total of 81 matches amassing 1,867 runs at a strike rate of over 127.

Samson has represented Delhi Daredevils, now Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the past and currently plays for Rajasthan Royals.

In the 2018 edition of the tournament, Samson scored 441 runs from 15 matches for the franchise.

Samson was the youngest player to score a half-century in the IPL and Champions League Twenty20.

The wicket-keeper batsman was selected as the "Best Young Player of the Season" in the 2013 IPL through an official poll.

(With PTI Inputs)