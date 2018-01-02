 
Sanjay Manjrekar Trolled On Twitter For Comments On Vidarbha Having Two Mumbai Icons

Updated: 02 January 2018 18:31 IST

Vidarbha beat Delhi by nine wickets on Monday to lift their maiden Ranji Trophy.

Sanjay Manjrekar is a former India cricketer © Twitter

Vidarbha's fairy-tale campaign culminated on Monday after they thrashed Delhi by 9 wickets to clinch their maiden Ranji Trophy at Indore's Holkar Stadium. Vidarbha brushed aside the likes of former Ranji champions Punjab, Bengal, Delhi and Karnataka. Wishes poured in from all quarters on social media for the team. However, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar posted a tweet congratulating the team and stressed on the fact that the team fielded two Mumbai players.

"And yes, Vidarbha, don't mention it. You are most welcome* *Two Mumbai stalwarts in the squad", he captioned on Twitter. His tweet nonetheless drew flak and Manjrekar was at the receiving end of a barrage of scathing replies.

Here are a few replies Manjrekar received on Twitter.

Manjrekar appeared to have made a reference to former Mumbai and current Vidarbha coach Chandrakant Pandit in his tweet. The other name he referred to was that of former Mumbai and India batsman Wasim Jaffer.

Pandit had coached Mumbai earlier and has six Ranji Trophy titles to his name before Vidarbha's triumph. He had been associated with many teams. Last year, he was with Mumbai but was asked to leave. He joined Vidarbha and led them to their maiden title. Mumbai's loss turned out to be Vidarbha's gain.

Jaffer came to Vidarbha after parting ways with the team he grew up with, Mumbai. Jaffer was looking for a place in the team that would provide him the platform to excel and he did that with style.

Highlights
  • Sanjay Manjrekar made a comment on Vidarbha fielding two Mumbai stars
  • His post did not go down well with the cricket followers
  • Vidarbha beat Delhi to clinch their maiden Ranji title
