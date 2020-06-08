The nationwide coronavirus-enforced lockdown has led to most people getting used to the comforts of their home. With people mostly venturing out only for essential goods and services, people have gotten used to lounging around in their home clothes, rarely having an occasion to dress up. Amid such a time, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar came up with a hilarious tweet on the occasion of his wedding anniversary. "Wearing full pants today. Considering it's our wedding anniversary #LockdownLife," he tweeted.

Wearing full pants today. Considering it's our wedding anniversary#LockdownLife — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 8, 2020

The tweet summed up the new lifestyle people have been adjusting to in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans poured in wishing Manjrekar on his and his wife's special day.

"Happy anniversary! Stay blessed, always," one user wrote.

"Glad to hear and happy anniversary Sanjay," wrote another.

Manjrekar, who is now a commentator, often finds himself getting trolled due to his tweets and comments.

His recent tweet on the locust problem was met with some ridicule.

"Ok guys, no need to panic with the locusts. We are not crop," Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted. However, the former batsman's suggestion did not go well with his fans on Twitter as he was heavily trolled on the micro-blogging website.

"Unfortunately we depend on crops. Not sure about you though as you may have other fodders," one user had responded.

"So insensitive to even say something like this. I'm sure if farmers were on Twitter you would have been outsted in bits and pieces," wrote another.

Manjrekar represented India in 37 Tests and 74 ODIs from 1987 to 1996. He scored 2043 runs in Tests and 1994 runs in ODIs.