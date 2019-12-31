 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Sanjay Manjrekar "Regrets" Being "Unprofessional And Indecent" Towards Harsha Bhogle

Updated: 31 December 2019 12:17 IST

Sanjay Manjrekar said that 2019 has been the worst year for him as an analyst and as a commentator.

Sanjay Manjrekar "Regrets" Being "Unprofessional And Indecent" Towards Harsha Bhogle
Sanjay Manjrekar apologised for his comments on Harsha Bhogle. © Instagram

Sanjay Manjrekar admitted that he has had a terrible year as an analyst and as a commentator in 2019. During India's first-ever Day-Night Test in Kolkata, Sanjay Manjrekar was involved in an on-air argument with fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle over reviewing pink-ball cricket after India's first outing under lights in the longest format of the game. The former India batsman, while reviewing India's performance on ESPNcricinfo's podcast, apologised for his what he said to Harsha Bhogle during the Day-Night Test in Kolkata.

Speaking on the podcast, Manjrekar termed his behaviour as "unprofessional" and "indecent" and said that he regrets questioning Harsha Bhogle's knowledge of cricket.

"This has been the worst year for me as an analyst and as a commentator. One thing I pride myself on is professionalism and with that particular comment, it was me losing control and I was unprofessional, I was wrong and it is something that I regret. It was wrong of me and it is what really bothers me I let my emotions get the better of me. Mostly being unprofessional and to an extent indecent as well," Manjrekar said.

Manjrekar said that after realising his mistake, he immediately apologised to the producer.

"The first thing I did was to apologise to the producer that I was working with because it was wrong," he added.

On India's performance this year, Manjrekar said that he was impressed with the setup that the team managed to form for the Twenty20 Internationals.

He also backed KL Rahul to continue as an opener along with Rohit Sharma in the shortest format of the game.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sanjay Manjrekar Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Harsha Bhogle Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sanjay Manjrekar admitted he has had the worst year as an analyst in 2019
  • Manjrekar apologised for his on-air argument with Harsha Bhogle
  • Manjrekar termed the incident unprofessional and indecent
Related Articles
Day-Night Test: Fans Ask Sanjay Manjrekar To "Apologise" To Harsha Bhogle. Here
Day-Night Test: Fans Ask Sanjay Manjrekar To "Apologise" To Harsha Bhogle. Here's Why
Sanjay Manjrekar Says "Love My Job", Fans Come Up With Hilarious Memes On Twitter
Sanjay Manjrekar Says "Love My Job", Fans Come Up With Hilarious Memes On Twitter
Ranveer Singh Plays
Ranveer Singh Plays 'Natraj Shot', Kapil Dev Says, "Hats Off"
Sanjay Manjrekar
Sanjay Manjrekar's Tweet On "Being A Parent" Invites Jokes On Social Media
"Disagree With Gavaskar Sir": Sanjay Manjrekar On Virat Kohli
"Disagree With Gavaskar Sir": Sanjay Manjrekar On Virat Kohli's Status As Captain
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.