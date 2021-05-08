India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan was all smiles as she reunited with her husband after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed indefinitely. Sanjana and Bumrah, who got married in March, were part of the IPL 2021 and returned home after the tournament was postponed indefinitely mid-season earlier this week. While Bumrah played for the Mumbai Indians, Sanjana was one of the presenters appointed by the official broadcasters of the tournament. In the loved up picture Sanjana posted on Twitter she can be seen sporting a broad smile, while siting next to her husband. The picture also shows the power couple wearing the same colour t-shirts.

Earlier this week, Bumrah had wished Sanjana on her birthday. In the post he expressed his love for his partner and wrote: "Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You're my person, I love you."

Bumrah had taken a break in the month of March to prepare for his marriage and missed the limited-overs series against England. After his marriage, the fast bowler participated in the IPL 2021 for defending champions Mumbai Indians where he could only pick six wickets from seven outings.

Bumrah made his international debut not so long back in 2016 and in a short span of time he has established himself as one of the best fast bowlers in world cricket across formats.

The BCCI has also rewarded him for his consistent performances in all three formats by retaining him in the top A+ grade in their central contract list along side skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

After missing India's last international assignment due to personal reasons, Bumrah has returned to India's Test squad for the World Test Championship final and the subsequent five-Test series against England.