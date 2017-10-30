 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Sania Mirza's Funny Tweets On Husband Shoaib's Man Of The Series Prize Wins Over Pakistani Fans

Updated: 30 October 2017 14:47 IST

Shoaib Malik was named Man of the Series for the T20 International series Sri Lanka.

Sania Mirza's Funny Tweets On Husband Shoaib's Man Of The Series Prize Wins Over Pakistani Fans
Sania Mirza tweeted Shoaib Malik after he won his latest man-of-the-series award. © Instagram

Sania Mirza has been quite active on Twitter in the last couple of days, congratulating the Indian cricket team for their success against New Zealand and also extending wishes to Kidambi Srikanth, who on Sunday won the French Super Series title. But the tweets that really had her fans, especially those in Pakistan, smiling were the ones with a personal touch sent to husband Shoaib Malik. The veteran cricketers was named Man of the Match for the last T20I at Lahore for his 51 runs off 24 balls, and also got a motor-cycle after being named Man of the Series, to which, Sania tweeted, "Chalen phir is pe?? ??? #MOM #Manoftheseries @realshoaibmalik".

Then she sent another tweet as Malik found a pillion rider in the shape of Shadab Khan.

"Ok never mind.. I guess the seat is taken already ??? @realshoaibmalik @76Shadabkhan ?".

Here's how the Pakistani all-rounder responded. 

Shadab too played along.

Pakistani fans loved the tweets and many of them responded, including inviting Sania to Lahore and to their homes.

The third T20 International was significant in that it brought the Sri Lankan team back to Lahore, a city where they had been victims of a terrorist attack in 2009, which had ended any tours of Pakistan by leading cricket nations.

This was the first trip by an ICC top-8 team to Pakistan since that incident.

Topics : Pakistan Shoaib Malik Cricket Tennis Sania Mirza
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sania tweeted after Shoaib won the man of the series award
  • Shoaib was presented with a bike
  • Sania's tweets were well received in Pakistan
Related Articles
China Open: Sania Mirza-Shuai Peng Crash Out After Semifinal Loss
China Open: Sania Mirza-Shuai Peng Crash Out After Semifinal Loss
US Open: Sania Mirza, Shuai Peng Lose In Straight Sets In Women's Doubles Semis
US Open: Sania Mirza, Shuai Peng Lose In Straight Sets In Women's Doubles Semis
US Open 2017 Highlights, Women's Doubles Semi-Final: Sania/Peng Knocked Out, Lose To Hingis/Chan In Semis
US Open 2017 Highlights, Women's Doubles Semi-Final: Sania/Peng Knocked Out, Lose To Hingis/Chan In Semis
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.