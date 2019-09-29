 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sania Mirza Hilariously Trolls Yuvraj Singh For His New "Chikna Chamela" Look

Updated: 29 September 2019 11:05 IST

Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram on Saturday and unveiled his new "chikna chamela" look.

Sania Mirza Hilariously Trolls Yuvraj Singh For His New "Chikna Chamela" Look
Yuvraj Singh posted this picture on Instagram, also asking fans if he should get his beard back. © Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Yuvraj Singh was in the capital for an event and had even spoken to NDTV, urging the team management to stop making statements about Rishabh Pant in the media. In his interview, Yuvraj Singh was seen sporting a beard, which he has had for some time now. However, on Saturday, the former India cricketer unveiled his new "chikna chamela" look on Instagram. A clean shaven Yuvraj Singh is seen pouting in the picture that he captioned: "New look chikna chamela !! or should I bring back the beard?" The general consesus on the comments section was for Yuvraj Singh to get his beard back with tennis star Sania Mirza also joining the chorus.

Sania Mirza, though, also decided to hilariously mock Yuvraj's new look, saying: "Are you pouting to hide the chin under the chin we spoke bout ???? Bring the beard back".

New look chikna chamela !!or should I bring back the beard?

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

However, there were a few users who praised Yuvraj's clean shaven look.

"Old/vintage yuvi is back," wrote nikhiljha4383.

"You look better in clean shave yuvi paji," said garg_vicky_18.

According to saivenkatesh7752 Yuvraj looked "very young" while ayush_das09 said, "Clean shave or beard both suits u".

Yuvraj Singh has been quite vocal in the media lately. Earlier this week, Yuvraj Singh spoke to NDTV and came out in defense of young Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Yuvraj said that Rishabh Pant "has a lot of potential" but needs some mentoring from the captain and the coach.

"Someone needs to mentor Rishabh according to his character. Suppressing Rishabh won't get the best out of him. He has a lot of potential, the captain and the coach need to mentor him. Team needs to stop making statements about Rishabh in the media," Yuvraj Singh told NDTV.

"Rishabh Pant has the best match-winning ability. Mental aspect of the players needs to be addressed," Yuvraj Singh added.

A few days later, speaking to India Today, Yuvraj Singh fumed at the treatment meted out to him and others like Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan and also claimed that despite clearing  the Yo-Yo test, he was told to prove his worth in domestic cricket.

"I got injured and I was told to prepare for the Sri Lanka series. Then suddenly, the yo-yo test came into the picture. It was a u-turn in my selection. Suddenly I had to go back and prepare for the yo-yo test at the age of 36. Even after I cleared the yo-yo test, I was told to play domestic cricket," Yuvraj Singh said.

"They actually thought that I wouldn't be able to clear the test due to my age. And that it would be easy to decline me afterwards...yeah you can say it was an exercise in making excuses," Yuvraj added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Sania Mirza Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh unveils his new "chikna chamela" look on Instagram
  • Sania Mirza trolled Yuvraj Singh after he posted the picture
  • Yuvraj Singh asked fans if he should get his beard back
Related Articles
"U-Turn In My Selection": Yuvraj Singh Fumes At Yo-Yo Test Fiasco
"U-Turn In My Selection": Yuvraj Singh Fumes At Yo-Yo Test Fiasco
Rishabh Pant Gets Little Sympathy As "It
Rishabh Pant Gets Little Sympathy As "It's Big Boys Cricket": Dean Jones Counters Yuvraj Singh
MS Dhoni Retirement Speculations "Unfair", Says Yuvraj Singh
MS Dhoni Retirement Speculations "Unfair", Says Yuvraj Singh
"Stop Making Statements About Rishabh Pant In Media": Yuvraj Singh To Team Management
"Stop Making Statements About Rishabh Pant In Media": Yuvraj Singh To Team Management
Ravi Shastri Relives The Magic Of Yuvraj Singh
Ravi Shastri Relives The Magic Of Yuvraj Singh's Six Sixes Off Stuart Broad's Bowling
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.