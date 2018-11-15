 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shoaib Malik Shares Heart-Warming Photo With Sania Mirza On Her Birthday

Updated: 15 November 2018 22:57 IST

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik had tied the knot on April 12, 2010.

Shoaib Malik Shares Heart-Warming Photo With Sania Mirza On Her Birthday
Shoaib Malik wished wife Sania Mirza happy birthday on Instagram. © Instagram

Shoaib Malik on Thursday took to Twitter to upload an adorable photo of son Izhaan along with Sania Mirza and family on his wife's 32nd birthday. He captioned the photo, "Celebrations! My son turns 16 days old on the same day my wife turned 16 years young, and my mother in law too. Life set hey." The post received more than six thousand likes within hours of being uploaded. The couple, who got married on April 12, 2010, was blessed with a baby boy on October 30. Soon after the announcement of their baby, Malik had taken to Twitter to reveal their baby's name.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday jaan

A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) on

Charmed by the cuteness of the photo, fans flooded Malik's comment section, wishing Sania Mirza on her birthday and adoring the family picture.

Sania Mirza too uploaded a photo on Twitter and thanked everybody for their warm wishes on her birthday.

Earlier this month, Malik had announced that he will not be a part of the T10 League. The Pakistan cricketer was set to play for the Punjab Legends in the second season of the T10 League but he said that he wants to be with his wife, Sania Mirza, and son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik, "more than anything else".

The former doubles World No.1, Sania has been on the sidelines since October 2017 and had said that she was aiming to be back on the court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sania further added that she would like to set an example for her child that nor pregnancy, motherhood, and parenthood should not be something that holds one back from your dreams.

Sania is a winner of six Grand Slam doubles titles, including the 2015 Wimbledon ladies' doubles with Martina Hingis.

The Indian tennis star, in 2005, became the first Indian to win a WTA tournament singles title.

Comments
Topics : Shoaib Malik Sania Mirza Tennis Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik had tied the knot on April 12, 2010
  • Sania Mirza uploaded a photo and thanked everybody for their wishes
  • The couple was blessed with a baby boy on October 30
Related Articles
Shoaib Malik Posts Emotional Message After Pulling Out Of T10 League
Shoaib Malik Posts Emotional Message After Pulling Out Of T10 League
Watch: Unlucky Shoaib Malik Gets Dismissed In Bizarre Fashion
Watch: Unlucky Shoaib Malik Gets Dismissed In Bizarre Fashion
Watch: Massive Injury Scare For Pakistan Batsman After Being Hit By Ferocious Bouncer
Watch: Massive Injury Scare For Pakistan Batsman After Being Hit By Ferocious Bouncer
Sania Mirza And Baby Izhaan Watch "Baba" Shoaib Malik Play
Sania Mirza And Baby Izhaan Watch "Baba" Shoaib Malik Play
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Name Baby Boy Izhaan Mirza Malik
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Name Baby Boy Izhaan Mirza Malik
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.