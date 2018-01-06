 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Sanath Jayasuriya Suffering From Knee Injury, Unable To Walk Without Crutches

Updated: 06 January 2018 17:28 IST

The former Sri Lankan opener is set to undergo a knee replacement surgery in Melbourne, according to reports.

Sanath Jayasuriya Suffering From Knee Injury, Unable To Walk Without Crutches
This picture of Sanath Jayasuriya was doing the rounds on social media © Twitter

Sanath Jayasuriya, one of cricket's most dangerous batsman, is currently suffering from a severe knee injury and is walking with the help of crutches, according to reports. Pictures of the former Sri Lankan batsman walking with the help of crutches have gone viral on social media with fans from across the world expressing their concern for the 48-year-old. Jayasuriya, known for his aggressive batting and disciplined left-arm spin, is reportedly set to undergo surgery on his knee in Melbourne and will remain under observation for about a month.

'Matara Marauder', as he was fondly known in his hey-days, played 110 Test matches and 445 ODIs, scoring 6,973 and 13,430 runs, respectively. He has also claimed 98 Test wickets and 323 ODI wickets during his illustrious career, where he won the 1996 World Cup with Sri Lanka.

Jayasuriya was also the captain of the Sri Lankan team from 1999 to 2003, having succeeded Arjuna Ranatunga. The journey came to an end with Sri Lanka's exit in the semi-finals from the 2003 World Cup, hosted by South Africa.

Incidentally, he made his ODI debut in 1989 against Australia in the same city he will be visiting for his surgery. 

His Test debut came two years later. The all-rounder, having retired from international cricket in 2011, was the chief selector of the Sri Lankan national team. But following the retirement of some big name players, juxtaposed with a poor run of games angered the fans, prompting Jayasuriya to resign from his post in September 2017.

The southpaw also had a stint in the IPL. He played alongside the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Shaun Pollock with the Mumbai Indians and also has a century to his name against the Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Topics : Sanath Jayasuriya Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jayasuriya is currently suffering from a severe knee injury
  • Pictures of walking on crutches have gone viral on social media
  • Jayasuriya played 110 Test matches and 445 ODIs for Sri Lanka
Related Articles
Sri Lankan Selection Committee Headed By Sanath Jayasuriya Resigns
Sri Lankan Selection Committee Headed By Sanath Jayasuriya Resigns
India Vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Celebrated His 28th ODI Hundred In Style, Watch Video
India Vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Celebrated His 28th ODI Hundred In Style, Watch Video
Virat Kohli's Spirited Leadership The Key To India's Success: Sanath Jayasuriya
Virat Kohli's Spirited Leadership The Key To India's Success: Sanath Jayasuriya
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 31 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.