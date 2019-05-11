Sanath Jayasundara Charged Under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Sanath Jayasundara with two counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Jayasundara, a performance analyst at Sri Lanka Cricket, has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.

The charges are as follows: Article 2.1.3 - offering a bribe or other Reward to the Sri Lankan Sports Minister to contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an international match or (in the alternative) Article 2.1.1 - contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an international match and Article 2.4.7 - obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation into possible corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Jayasundara has 14 days to respond to the charges. The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage.