Sakshi Dhoni Thanks Robin Uthappa For Bringing MS Dhoni And Her Together

Sakshi Dhoni recently celebrated her 30th birthday along with friends and cricketers Robin Uthappa and Hardik Pandya. As Sakshi thanked everybody for making her day special, she had a special message for Robin Uthappa and thanked him for bringing MS Dhoni and her together. The former World Cup-winning captain and Sakshi had tied the knot in a private ceremony back in 2010 and it seems Robin Uthappa played the role of a cupid in their love story. "Thanks to this man here Mahi n I r together !!! It was great meeting u Robbie and Sheethal ... Thank u guys for coming and lot's of cuddles to the lil one ! And Sheethal you looking HoT as ever!," Sakshi wrote on her official Instagram account.

Actress Sophi Choudry and singer Rahul Vaidya were also present at the birthday bash.

Hardik Pandya, who is currently out of the Indian team, hogged the limelight and flaunted his bromance with MS Dhoni.

"Forever love," Hardik Pandya captioned a picture of him with Dhoni.

Both Dhoni and Hardik are not part of India's T20I squad, which is playing a three-match series against Australia.

Shortly after Sakshi's birthday bash, Hardik courted a controversy as fans were left wondering if he was caught smoking on camera. The video featuring the Indian all-rounder, standing right behind MS Dhoni during the cake-cutting ceremony was doing the rounds on social media.

As far as Dhoni is concerned, he has only scored 275 runs in 19 matches in 2018, with his highest being an unbeaten 42. After Dhoni missed out on a spot in India T20 squad, India skipper Virat Kohli said the World Cup-winning captain still remains an integral part of the limited-overs team.