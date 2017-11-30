 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Sajeed Ajmal Can't Fathom How Sachin Tendulkar Was Given Not Out In 2011 World Cup

Updated: 30 November 2017 16:10 IST

Saeed Ajmal is sure he has Sachin Tendulkar out leg-before in the crucial match.

Sajeed Ajmal Can't Fathom How Sachin Tendulkar Was Given Not Out In 2011 World Cup
Kamran Akmal (L) watches as India batsman Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot © AFP

Six years after India lifted the 2011 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan's top off-spinner Sajeed Ajmal still can't "understand" how Sachin Tendulkar was adjudged not out when he was rapped on the pad by him during the semi-final. The 40-year-old Ajmal retired from all cricket after Faislabad lost to Lahore in the National T20 Championship on Wednesday.

Tendulkar, who top-scored with 85 in that game against arch-rivals Pakistan at Mohali, at times struggled to pick Ajmal's variations. It was Ajmal who finally dismissed Tendulkar. "I was totally convinced I had him in front of the stumps but how the umpires didn't give him out I still can't understand," Ajmal said.

He admitted that bowling to Indian batsmen spurred him on. "It was always a test of skills and nerves when bowling to Tendulkar and company."

After a successful but controversial career, Ajmal finished with 178 wickets in 35 Tests, the last of which was at Galle in Sri Lanka in 2014, where his bowling action was reported for a second time.

The year 2011 was his golden year as he shone with the ball across all formats, especially Tests. He was the leading wicket-taker in Tests, with 50 in eight matches in the year.

He played his last ODI against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on April 19, 2015. Ajmal had 184 wickets in 113 ODIs with an impressive bowling economy of 4.18.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar India Pakistan Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ajmal says he still can't understand how Sachin was given not out
  • Tendulkar top-scored with 85 in the semi-final game against Pakistan
  • India had lifted the 2011 Cricket World Cup
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman Demand Developing Quality Coaches In The Country
Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman Demand Developing Quality Coaches In The Country
Tendulkar's No. 10 Jersey Retired, Unofficially, By BCCI After Players Refuse To Wear It
Tendulkar's No. 10 Jersey Retired, Unofficially, By BCCI After Players Refuse To Wear It
Here's How Sachin Tendulkar Celebrated Suresh Raina's 31st Birthday
Here's How Sachin Tendulkar Celebrated Suresh Raina's 31st Birthday
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 28 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.