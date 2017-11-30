Saeed Ajmal, Now Retired, Makes Sensational Claim About Bowlers in International Cricket

Pakistan's ace spinner Saeed Ajmal, who retired from cricket on Wednesday, hit out at the International Cricket Council's protocol to assess bowling actions and made a sensational claim about bowling actions of international bowlers. After a successful but controversial career, off-spinner Ajmal finished with 178 wickets in 35 Tests, the last of which was at Galle in Sri Lanka in 2014, where his bowling action was reported for a second time. His action was first reported during an ODI series against Australia in the UAE in 2009.

His time in the limelight cut short following a temporary ban for chucking, Ajmal returned to the sport in 2015 with a remodelled action but without much success.

"I am retiring today and at 40 years of age I thought it is now time for me to make way for younger players. I got this feeling I was being considered extra baggage even in domestic teams and I didn't want to go out losing my respect," Ajmal said.

"I am retiring with a heavy heart because firstly I think the ICC's protocol is too harsh and if all bowlers today playing international cricket are tested I am sure at least 90 percent will fail to clear this protocol," Ajmal said.

He felt that if the Pakistan Cricket Board had fought his case more vociferously at the ICC, he would have left a satisfied man.

"The board did support me after my bowling action was declared illegal but I think they could have done more at least using my case to challenge this protocol at the ICC level," he added.

Asked what issues he had with the ICC protocol, Ajmal said it didn't take into account the fact that some bowlers had natural medical issues with their arm while some may have developed problems after some accident.

"To be honest if you talk about the current extension of the elbow allowed I don't think many of the current bowlers meet the ICC standards all the time. Some relaxation has to be allowed on medical grounds."

Ajmal has always claimed that a road accident caused his arm to bend to some extent.

Ajmal, who called it quits after leading Faisalabad in the National T20 Championship, said he wished his last match was at the international arena.

"I always enjoyed the challenge of international cricket and it would have been ideal to retire with a match for Pakistan."

Ajmal said he had completed level two coaching and would remain in touch with the sport by coaching youngsters.

(With inputs from PTI)