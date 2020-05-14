Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Sachin Tendulkar's Throwback Picture With Sourav Ganguly Is All About Nostalgia

Updated: 14 May 2020 18:01 IST
Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback picture of him and Sourav Ganguly enjoying a meal at the latter's home during their playing days.

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly were involved in many match-winning partnerships. © Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who formed a dream batting pair on the field, have shared a camaraderie off it as well. On Thursday, Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from his visit to Sourav Ganguly's house during their playing days. "Throwback to a fun evening spent at Dadi's home. Relished the food & warm hospitality. Hope your mother is doing well, my best wishes to her," the legendary batsman captioned the post.

Interestingly, before playing for India senior team, Sachin Tendulkar, the leading run-scorer in the world and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, played under-15 cricket together.

In an interview, Tendulkar revealed that while everyone called former India captain Sourav Ganguly 'Dada', he was the only one who called him 'Dadi'.

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly stitched together 176 ODI partnerships throughout the course of their careers in which they scored 8227 runs at an average of 47.55.

Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reminded the fans about the great Indian duo of Tendulkar and Ganguly by sharing their partnership statistics.

"No other pair has crossed even 6,000 runs together in ODIs," the ICC tweeted.

Ganguly responded that they could have scored at least another 4000 runs with the current ODI rules.

"This brings back wonderful memories Dadi. How many more do you think we would've been able to score with the restriction of 4 fielders outside the ring and 2 new balls?" Tendulkar tweeted.

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly were involved in many match-winning partnerships making them arguably the best opening pair in ODIs from the mid-90s till the early 2000s.

