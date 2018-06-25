Sachin Tendulkar's Special Reply To Daughter Sara's Instagram Post

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar posted a beautiful message on her Instagram account to wish her father on Father's Day. She posted an old picture with Tendulkar and thanked him for being the most overprotective, caring and a crazy father. She also called Tendulkar the best role model. "Thank you for being the most overprotective, caring and crazy father. Thank you for cracking the worst dad jokes when I'm grumpy. Thank you for being the best role model we could ask for. Thank you for being you! Happy Father's Day Baba, love you forever," Sara's post read.

To this, Tendulkar came up with a lovely reply.

"Sara, you and Arjun have given me unparalleled joy in life. I fell blessed to have the two of you around me. (For me you will always be my little kids) Thank you for being you," Tendulkar's reply read.

Tendulkar's son Arjun also draws inspiration from his father.

Recently, Arjun has found a place in the India Under-19 squad for the two four-day matches in Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played in July.

Tendulkar, who took retirement from international cricket in 2013, represented India in 200 Tests and 463 ODIs.

In 200 Tests, the Indian cricket icon has scored 15921 runs at an average of 53.78, including 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

He has 18426 ODI runs under his belt at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 fifties to his name.