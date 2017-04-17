 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar's Response To Fan's Letter On Instagram Goes Viral

Updated: 17 April 2017 18:51 IST

US-based fan sent a hand-written letter to Sachin Tendulkar, who responded on Instagram.

Sachin Tendulkar's Response To Fan's Letter On Instagram Goes Viral
Sachin Tendulkar, who retired from all formats in November 2013, is very active on social media. © NDTV

What happens when the 'God of Cricket' responds to a fan? Mayhem! That's what happened when Sachin Tendulkar responded on Instagram to a fan's letter. Karan Gandhi, currently based in the US, sent a hand-written letter to Sachin Tendulkar asking for a signed letter from the batting legend in return. Sachin, currently the Mumbai Indians' icon, posted it on Instagram with a personal message that has already led to over 60,000 likes (at last count) with comments from other fans world over, hoping to get Sachin to respond to them too!

Karan wrote in his letter: "I grew up seeing you play cricket, I missed countless tuition classes to watch you play day and night ODIs in India."

Sachin Tendulkar, as witty as ever, made this fan's day with his response: "I'm sure your childhood tuition teacher mustn't have been too happy when ODI matches were on," after thanking Karan for the letter.

The 43-year-old, who still holds the record for most hundreds in both Tests and ODIs after retiring from all formats of the game in November 2013, is very active on social media.

He recently announced the release of the official trailer of the film 'Sachin A Billion Dreams', based on his life on Twitter. It traces Sachin's life from his childhood days to India's triumph in the 1983 World Cup, which inspired him to take up the game. The film releases on May 26.

Sachin, who has been associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL) since the very beginning in 2007, must be extremely happy that Mumbai Indians are currently atop the points table with eight points from five matches that includes only one loss.

While Mumbai Indians are on a roll keeping Sachin happy, the legend clearly made the day for one special fan who will cherish this moment forever.

Mumbai Indians next take on fifth-placed Kings XI Punjab in Indore on April 20.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar takes to Instagram to respond to a fan's letter
  • Sachin Tendulkar wrote a personal message for the fan in his post
  • Sachin Tendulkar is currently the Mumbai Indians' icon
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar Announces Launch Of Trailer Of Much-Awaited Movie On His Life
Sachin Tendulkar Announces Launch Of Trailer Of Much-Awaited Movie On His Life
Sachin Tendulkar Pulls Up Law-Breaking Bikers, Asks Them To Wear Helmets
Sachin Tendulkar Pulls Up Law-Breaking Bikers, Asks Them To Wear Helmets
IPL 2017: Brett Lee 'Bumps Into' Sachin Tendulkar, Becomes A Fanboy
IPL 2017: Brett Lee 'Bumps Into' Sachin Tendulkar, Becomes A Fanboy
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.